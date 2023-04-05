Cheap Trick released their third record, “Heaven Tonight” on April 24, 1978. The album followed the band’s first two records, 1977’s “Cheap Trick” and “In Color” that had drawn heavily from the song list they had developed over years on the midwestern touring circuit. The band’s lineup consisted of lead vocalist/guitarist Robin Zander, guitarist/vocalist Rick Nielsen, bassist/vocalist Tom Petersson, and drummer Bun E. Carlos. The band’s unique sound and visual impact set them apart from their major label peers, but their live concert impact helped them garner big league success.
“Heaven Tonight”, like its predecessor, 1977’s “In Color”, was produced by Tom Werman. It was recorded in California in between tours on which the band embarked. It includes some different sonic elements in its production. Keyboardist Jai Winding, son of Danish Jazz trombonist Kai Winding, plays on the album, adding elements which elevate the sound of songs like “On Top of the World” and “How Are You?”. His piano playing makes the former song’s ending more dramatic and the latter song’s introduction more sophisticated. His electric piano backing on “On The Radio” adds a subtle Pop rhythm element to the track. His playing on “Heaven Tonight” recalls Led’s Zeppelin’s “Kashmir” musically. The decision to add Winding changed the band’s sound from that of a successful midwestern club-level band to a national act with greater artistic leanings.
Additionally, Petersson introduces the sound of his twelve-string bass, an instrument he helped pioneer. Its resonant, octaved sound became synonymous with the band and its songs, especially this album’s title track. Going forward in the group’s catalog, he would use the instrument to fill out the band’s volume, using up to three separate amplifiers to play along with Carlos, Nielsen, and Zander.
The album begins with “Surrender”, a song that has become one of their best-known early singles. Nielsen stated in Rolling Stone’s Top 500 Songs magazine that he wrote the song from the perspective of a teenager who finds his parents’ stifling expectations to be “a little weird”, but to accept them nonetheless, a role-reversal that is tailor-made for a youthful anthem. As they had previously been known mostly as a midwestern bar-band, they were trying to make in-roads with a younger audience with the song.
This interest in broadening their listener base also led to their cover of “California Man” by The Move, a 60’s British Rock Group that eventually metamorphosized into The Electric Light Orchestra. The lyrics are another teen-related set of ideas, emphasizing a carefree good time. The Move were a key influence on Cheap Trick, as Carlos and Nielsen were big fans of the group’s output. Cheap Trick’s version of the song was released as a single in December of 1978. The song’s composer, Roy Wood, has said that he likes how they performed it.
Though the album’s sunnier songs resemble the tracks on “In Color”, most of my favorite songs on the album have tongue-in-cheek lyrics and the gritty sensibility that was present on their debut, “Cheap Trick”, from the previous year. One such song is “High Roller”, a mid-tempo rocker detailing a denizen of the underworld, has some of the band’s best riffs, leads, and vocals. When I finally saw the band in 1997, it was a song they played that struck me as nearly perfect compositionally. It has all the elements of what makes Rock songs deliver the goods: a fantastic guitar riff, vocal bravado, effective dynamics, and lyrics that make listeners sing along.
Two others on the record are among the greatest of Cheap Trick’s hardest-rocking songs. “Auf Wiedersehen”, a song that still ends their current-era live sets, begins with ascending bass notes, a twisted guitar figure, and Zander’s best impersonation of The Sex Pistols’ Johnny Rotten during the song’s verses. It serves as a satirical kiss-off which emulates and impersonates the Punk Rock movement of the 70’s with sincere brilliance. “Stiff Competition” sounds like a great lost track by The Who. With this whole album, the band proved they were standout writers and performers from the very start of their career.
