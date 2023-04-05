Cheap Trick released their third record, “Heaven Tonight” on April 24, 1978. The album followed the band’s first two records, 1977’s “Cheap Trick” and “In Color” that had drawn heavily from the song list they had developed over years on the midwestern touring circuit. The band’s lineup consisted of lead vocalist/guitarist Robin Zander, guitarist/vocalist Rick Nielsen, bassist/vocalist Tom Petersson, and drummer Bun E. Carlos. The band’s unique sound and visual impact set them apart from their major label peers, but their live concert impact helped them garner big league success.

“Heaven Tonight”, like its predecessor, 1977’s “In Color”, was produced by Tom Werman. It was recorded in California in between tours on which the band embarked. It includes some different sonic elements in its production. Keyboardist Jai Winding, son of Danish Jazz trombonist Kai Winding, plays on the album, adding elements which elevate the sound of songs like “On Top of the World” and “How Are You?”. His piano playing makes the former song’s ending more dramatic and the latter song’s introduction more sophisticated. His electric piano backing on “On The Radio” adds a subtle Pop rhythm element to the track. His playing on “Heaven Tonight” recalls Led’s Zeppelin’s “Kashmir” musically. The decision to add Winding changed the band’s sound from that of a successful midwestern club-level band to a national act with greater artistic leanings.

