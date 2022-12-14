Mr. Charles Eugene Lawhorne, Sr., age 85 of Tallapoosa, Ga. passed away December 11, 2022.
He was born February 11, 1937, in Atlanta, Ga. to the late Floyd Lawhorne and Winnie Burrell Smith.
Updated: December 14, 2022 @ 10:53 pm
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Diane Lawhorne, and brothers Louie, Ricky and Jimmy Lawhorne and brother and sister-in-law, Judy and Roger Smith.
He was a member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church.
Mr. Lawhorne is survived by his sons, Chuck and Pamela Lawhorne and Heath Lawhorne and Fiancée Kelsey Hagan, all of Tallapoosa; grandchildren, Megan and Andrew Williams, of Newnan, Ga., Jason Lawhorne, of Carrollton, GA, Ashtyn and David Rush, of Cartersville, GA, Hannah and Andy Morris, of Tallapoosa, Hunter and Blake Cox, of Carrollton, Jessica and Dylan Warren, of Dallas, GA and Hiram Lawhorne, of Newnan; and great-grandchildren, Ava Williams, Charlie Parker Williams, Palmer Williams, Brayden Lawhorne, Josiah Warren, D.J. Rush and Maggie Rush and future great grand baby Avery Cox. His sisters Diane Rinker and Brenda Sprayberry and nephews and nieces.
Charles (Granddaddy has everyone knows him) was an avid historian. He loved to relic hunt (Civil War and Native American) with his son and friends.
Memorial Services will be held, Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 7 p.m. in the Miller Funeral Dogwood Chapel with Rev. Todd London officiating.
The family will receive friends Thursday, December 15, 2022 between the hours of 5p.m. and 7 p.m.
