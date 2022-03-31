On Thursday at its annual meeting, the Greater Haralson Chamber of Commerce celebrated all things business by conferring a host of awards to local business people.
“This room is full of people that are just absolutely amazing and pulled off things that they never had any idea that they’d have to do,” said Eric McDonald, president of the Chamber. “You woke up one morning and you had to change your whole business plan and your whole business model and yet here we are. We’re still here and we’re better.”
This year’s business of the year was 3:16 Healthcare and the emerging business of the year was Ladies Way Fitness.
The two businesses had something in common — they both took a leap of faith to try to make Haralson County a better place.
Ladies Way Fitness “took something they loved, they invested their time and their talent in people, at 4:30 in the morning, and they’re making these people better people one person at a time,” McDonald said.
Erin Waldrop, who co-owns the business with Tara Chapman, said owning a business was difficult through the pandemic, but rewarding.
“We really try as a business to give back to the community,” Waldrop said. “We try to make sure that we are giving back what we are receiving.”
The woman-owned and woman-centered fitness center opened in June 2020 just after the pandemic started. Chapman and Waldrop took it over in August 2020 and January 2021, respectively. It was a passion project for them both. Chapman had been on her own healthy living journey and wanted to support others on theirs, while Waldrop had been working in fitness for years and decided to focus on women in the last five years.
The Business of the Year is also a woman-owned business.
“This is another one of those businesses that just gets out there and does it and just really is following their hearts and following what God tells them to do,” McDonald said. “These folks are out there making sure people are healthy.”
Erika Smith, spa director at 3:16 Healthcare, accepted the award.
“Dr. (Alison) Key is fabulous,” Smith said. “She has had this vision since we’ve started. We’ve continued to give it to God and it’s just been amazing the growth that we’ve had over five years.”
Key, a lifelong resident of the community, immediately thought of opening her business at home. She opened in Bremen in September 2017. Since then, the business has expanded into Carrollton.
“We are huge supporters of our county, want to give back as much as we can,” Smith said.
She is not sure what the future holds for the company but knows that it will include more expansion.
“Whatever God has in front of us, we just keep going down whatever path He opens,” Smith said.
In addition, a number of business awards were added this year allowing more businesses to be highlighted for their different contributions to the community including Duct Tape Business Award (Wright Choice Pest Control), Mission Impossible Business Award (SyncGlobal), Sunshine Business Award (Good Neighbor), Firestarter Business Award (Renae Bell) and High Five Business Award (Butter’d Udder).
The Chamber also recognized a nonprofit organization, Your Haven, based in Buchanan, with an Unsung Heroes Nonprofit Award.
“Drugs can just wreak havoc on a family, on a community,” McDonald said. “This light just opened up in Buchanan and they said, ‘You know what, we are going to give people a space to be able to fight that addiction and we are going to give them a chance to get over this.”
Brandon Quesada, executive director of the recovery center and a recovering addict, who has not used any substances for 8½ years, accepted the award with gratitude.
“This is amazing,” Quesada said. “I never would’ve imagined 8½ years ago that I would be where I’m at today helping to give back to the community that I took from for so long.”
Quesada is available 24-hours a day to the people who need him, he said.
The award winners were chosen by judges from outside the community, said Eric McDonald, president of the Chamber.
“The people who saw the applications were not in Haralson County,” McDonald said. “They didn’t know any folks from Haralson County; so this was judged blind.”
