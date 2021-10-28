How do you celebrate your 20-year anniversary in business? If you’re the Community Foundation of West Georgia, you host a meal and tie a grant to it.
The Foundation, which will turn 20 next year, is not exactly hosting a meal — it’s organizing a series of meals across the region to invite conversation about the community; and if a great idea to improve it comes up, there are $500 to $1,000 grants available to implement it.
The new initiative is called On the Table and while it’s new here, other communities have tried it and found it to be transformational, Kim Jones, president of CFWG, told Bremen Rotary Club members at their weekly meeting on Thursday.
The Foundation asks that people, businesses, churches or organizations agree to host a meal. They invite a few friends or family members and ask them to invite people that maybe don’t know them or the organization. Shoot for about eight to 10 people, or if its an organization, eight to 10 people per table, she said. Then, talk about how everyone arrived here, what is brag-worthy about the West Georgia region and what challenges people have seen.
“[The hosts] provide food, it can be a breakfast biscuit, or one of our board members said she’s going to have wine and cheese at her house,” Jones said. “The point is not what you serve. … The point is people talk better over food and they share more over food.”
Communities have become more isolated. People may not know their neighbors, or just have passing conversations with the people they see on a regular basis, Jones said. Community can be a much lonelier place than it used to be, she said. So just getting to know new people can be cathartic for those attending.
But it can also change the community. The hosts are asked to report back to the Foundation highlights of the conversations and to provide the emails of the guests so they can be invited to take a short survey, Jones said.
“Then we’re going to report back to the community, this is what people are talking about. This is what they say the needs are,” she said.
The Foundation was created in 2002 as a way for local donors to invest in the community and improve it. On the Table is another way to get the information the staff needs to do that effectively.
“We work really hard at the Foundation to fund those things that we feel like are the urgent needs or unmet needs,” Jones said. “But I can promise you, we’re missing something.”
The foundation hopes to have about 1,000 people across Carroll, Haralson and Heard counties participate.
On the Table is scheduled for Feb. 9, 2022. To participate or to receive more information visit https://www.cfwg.net/onthetable/.
There has been a very good response to the initiative so far, Jones said.
“I think this is a good time to do this because people have felt so isolated due to COVID and any number of things,” she said. “This is an opportunity to just sit down and here’s no hidden agenda behind this. We just want people to talk to each other and learn a little more about each other.”
