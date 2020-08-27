Information gathering for the census is winding down across the nation and is scheduled to finish by Sept. 30. But as of Aug. 22, more than 38% of the county’s households have yet to respond to the survey, according to U.S. Census Bureau records.
In Haralson County just under 62% of households have responded to the Bureau’s decennial count. That’s above the state average of just under 60% but below the national average of more than 64%.
Why does it matter? Census numbers determine federal funds that come back to the county. The census information is used to determine future needs for education, infrastructure and the aging population.
Taylor Wilkes, partnership specialist for the Census Bureau, put it this way during one of the Haralson County Census Complete County meetings last winter, “The I.R.S. takes your money. The census gives it back.”
Tina Southern, a member of the Haralson County Complete Count Committee, said it’s important to the county that people fill out the questionnaires.
“That’s going to affect grants that the county can get, different funding that the county gets as far as food supplements that goes towards food for the schools, food stamp programs, housing programs,” Southern said. “Anything like that, that the government funds, the more accurate count that we get for the county, the more funding that will be available for the different programs.”
Wilkes had said at a Complete Count Committee meeting that in 2015, Georgia spent roughly $1,300 per person. That means the county could lose about $13,000 for every person not counted in this Census.
William C. Powell, media specialist for the Atlanta Census Center, agreed.
”The 2020 Census shape decisions about how billions of dollars in federal funds flow into communities each year for the next 10 years for critical services,” Powell said. “Health care, emergency response, schools and education programs, and roads and bridges are all impacted by the 2020 Census.”
The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need for accurate census information, he said.
”Emergency situations like this one illustrate just how important it is for healthcare facilities in our communities to have the funding and resources they need to effectively support the populations they serve,” Powell said.
The pandemic also made the count a little harder. The door-to-door collection of data from those not responding had to be postponed from May to August, he said.
The 10-year census has been a Constitutional mandate in our country since 1790. The count was primarily organized to determine political representation, Powell said. Census information determines how many seats each state is assigned in Congress.
Other entities use census data as well.
Southern noted that genealogy sites use census information along with other sources to create its family records. It is used by businesses looking to locate restaurants, stores and manufacturing plants, also.
Census takers are out now, knocking on the doors of people who haven’t yet answered the call of the Census. They will be visiting the homes of non-responders through Sept. 30, asking a few questions and entering the answers into their secure Census Bureau phones, Powell said.
If no one is home, they will continue to visit the home as necessary while leaving information about how to answer the Census online and by phone, he said. If a household hasn’t yet responded they can do so on their own online at my2020census.gov or by phone at 884-330-2020 through Sept. 30.
After that, the information the bureau has gathered will be delivered to the president of the United States by Dec. 31, the Constitutional deadline, Powell said.
