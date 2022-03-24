Celebrating local Vietnam War veterans

On Tuesday, the West Georgia Woman’s Club and the city of Bremen will partner to celebrate National Vietnam War Veterans Day at 11 a.m. at the city’s Veterans Park on Hamilton Avenue.
Jane Henson, whose husband Jim Henson served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the war, thought about marking the day for about a year, she said. She approached the city and they agreed, Henson said. But she didn’t want a memorial, Henson added.
“It’s a celebration,” Henson said. “I just thought it would be nice to celebrate our Vietnam veterans.”
According to the American Legion website 2.7 million Americans served in Vietnam; of those less than 850,000 are alive today. More than 58,000 Americans died in the war including those formerly listed as mission in action, the site states.
Three Bremen men died in the Vietnam War, said Bremen Mayor Sharon Sewell. Hundreds more veterans returned home to work, raise families and serve their communities in Bremen and Haralson County. One of those was Rick Pollard, also a Marine who served in the war, Sewell said. He will be speaking at the event.
National Vietnam Veterans Day was first declared by then-President Richard Nixon on March 29, 1974, the one-year anniversary of the United States withdrawal of combat forces from Vietnam.
In 2012, then-President Barack Obama again recognized March 29 as Vietnam War Veterans Day. He urged the recognition of Americans who served in the war on that day.
In 2017, then-President Donald Trump signed legislation officially setting the date of National Vietnam Veterans Day as March 29 and encouraged the flying of the flag on that day.
