I didn’t count them, but now I realized I should have. Last week, I gave away three boxes of books to a young friend who is studying education at UWG. My classroom library will be the beginning of her classroom library when she begins teaching in a year.
One technique that is commonly used in the decluttering scheme is when one new thing comes in, one old thing goes out. If I had counted the books, I’d be ready to receive perhaps 100 new books. That’s not really my reasoning. I don’t want (or need) 100 new books. I can hear my husband’s sigh of relief. It feels good and right to have all of my books on shelves. Well, almost all of them. My collection of memoir and memoir writing books are not on a shelf yet — but in time.
Mostly I try to borrow books from the public library but when the library system doesn’t have the book or I want to keep the book, then I buy it. Okay, I admit it. Sometimes I buy a book out of sheer curiosity and because it’s a good deal.
Recently on a road trip to Atlanta, we stopped at a thrift store. I believe it was Park Avenue Thrift in Smyrna. In the book section a title caught my eye. Bold white letters announced The Truth. I had to examine it more closely. The complete title is “The Book of the Truth Behind the Story.” No author is listed oddly enough. But a contributing writer is named Lisa Brooks.
As a contributing writer she was very busy. The tome is 704 pages long. While it does not have the truth about everything, the 12 chapters range from history to food and everything in between — culture, sports, myths, politics, technology, disasters, literature and language.
The style encourages short bursts of reading about a given topic. No article is more than four pages long and while no art or photos are included, there is sufficient white space to make for ease of reading.
On a long road trip this book would make for excellent companionship. The short reads would provide fodder for good conversation I’d say; when we were able to travel again, I should say.
It was not surprised to learn that I was drawn to the section of literature and language. The Gold of Little Golden Books heading caught my eye. Did you, like me, grow up with Little Golden Books? I remember so many of these titles. First published in 1942 the original 12 titles include the following books I remember: “The Three Little Kittens,” “Mother Goose,” “Prayers for Little Children,” “The Little Red Hen” and “The Pokey Little Puppy.”
My youngest brother adored “The Pokey Little Puppy.” The entire family had it memorized because it was read often in our house. He was a dawdler like the pokey puppy, maybe that’s why he loved it so much. “The Pokey Little Puppy” sold 15 million copies; so it’s likely that you too read it or had it read to you. In this classic story, bad behavior and the resulting punishment are the lessons of childhood. When the puppy’s bad habits catch up with him, he is sentenced to bed without strawberry shortcake which his siblings get.
As kids did we actually believe that puppies were eating custard and strawberry shortcake? Or did we transfer meaning to ourselves? Knowing in our heart of hearts that good behavior merits dessert.
It will not surprise you to learn that Little Golden Books has a website. Featured on the home page is “The Pokey Little Puppy” along with “Scuffy the Tugboat” (we had that one, too) and the “Shy Little Kitten.” Little Golden Books is a Random House company. The website, without giving any details, announces a birthday celebration for “The Pokey Little Puppy” this year. A national costume tour is in the works.
I guess we’ll need to revamp our spotted cow costumes (from Chick-Fil-A Appreciation day) into a pokey little puppy costume. It shouldn’t be a difficult costume change.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
