Celebrate Independence Day in Tallapoosa on Saturday

Tallapoosa will be the place to be in Haralson County on Saturday.
The city has scheduled all its Independence Day festivities on Saturday, July 2, this year. All the usual events will take place — the parade at 1 p.m. downtown, the fireworks at dark at Helton-Howland Memorial Park and the Haralson County Veterans Association program at 10 a.m.
But this year’s HCVA program will be at Helton-Howland Park to showcase the newly renovated F-105 Thunderchief plane and helicopter at the park, said Sammy Robinson, president of the HCVA.
The second plane is currently being renovated, and won’t be finished in time for the program, but the veterans are excited to rededicate both of them during the ceremony, Robinson said.
“Our whole program will be built around these two planes,” Robinson said.
The veterans will also recognize the F-105 Preservation Group, which helped them raise the money to refurbish the planes.
The veterans were able to get the planes from Lackland Air Force Base about 12 years ago.
“The plane sitting on the ground flew missions to Hanoi,” Robinson said.
The F-105 Thunderchiefs were created in 1954 to hold nuclear bombs in their bellies, Robinson said. But when the Vietnam War started, they were redesigned and could hold up to 16 750-pound iron bombs.
According to Valiant Air Command’s website, Thuds, as they were commonly called by crew members because of the sound they made when they hit the ground, were first flown in 1955 and entered service in 1958. There were 833 produced, but 382 planes and 192 of the pilots were lost during the war. The F-105s were eventually replaced as strike aircraft in the war by the McConnell Douglas F-4 Phantom II and the General Dynamics F-111 Aardvark.
Wayne Waddell, a local pilot of a Thunderchief, will speak at the ceremony, Robinson said.
Tommy Allen, said the parade line up will start around noon on Providence Church Road. The parade will follow the regular route downtown. To participate in the parade or for more information call Tommy at 770-574-2482 or 770-328-5376.
