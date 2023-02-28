Carrollton Ear, Nose and Throat — west Georgia’s largest otolaryngology practice — is joining Tanner Medical Group.
Carrollton Ear, Nose and Throat is the practice of William Gambrell, MD; Mark Gustafson, MD; Christopher Harper, MD; and John Pezold, MD, and has locations in Carrollton and Bremen. The practice offers a slate of specialized care for sinus and allergy problems, nasal obstruction, chronic rhinitis, hearing problems and hearing aids, as well as throat, tonsil and adenoid treatment.
The practice, which was established in Carrollton more than 30 years ago, offers same-day appointments and specialized ENT care for children and adults.
Tanner Medical Group — part of Tanner Health System — is one of metro Atlanta’s largest multi-specialty physician groups, featuring anesthesiology, breast care, cardiology, general surgery, infectious diseases, neurology, obstetrics and gynecology, radiation and medical oncology, pediatrics, plastic and reconstructive surgery, primary care, psychiatry, rheumatology, urgent care and vascular surgery.
With primary care and specialist clinic locations throughout west Georgia and east Alabama, Tanner Medical Group has offices in Bowdon, Bremen, Buchanan, Carrollton, Franklin, Tallapoosa, Union and Villa Rica in Georgia and Roanoke, Wedowee and Woodland in Alabama.
Joining Tanner Medical Group will give Carrollton Ear, Nose and Throat’s patients access to the powerful Tanner MyChart app, allowing patients to securely message providers, request medication refills, make appointments, schedule imaging procedures, pay bills, see test results and more.
The practice also gains access to the health system’s Epic electronic health record platform, which provides seamless care and communication from the clinic to the surgery suite to the hospital bedside.
Carrollton Ear, Nose and Throat’s Carrollton location is at 150 Clinic Avenue, Suite 201 in Carrollton. The practice’s Bremen location is at 204 Allen Memorial Drive, Suite 103, in the medical office building adjacent to Higgins General Hospital.
Appointments can be made by calling 770-832-1488.
