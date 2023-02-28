Mark Gustafson, MD - print.jpg

Mark Gustafson

Carrollton Ear, Nose and Throat — west Georgia’s largest otolaryngology practice — is joining Tanner Medical Group.

Carrollton Ear, Nose and Throat is the practice of William Gambrell, MD; Mark Gustafson, MD; Christopher Harper, MD; and John Pezold, MD, and has locations in Carrollton and Bremen. The practice offers a slate of specialized care for sinus and allergy problems, nasal obstruction, chronic rhinitis, hearing problems and hearing aids, as well as throat, tonsil and adenoid treatment.

