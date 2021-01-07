On Tuesday night, Carroll commissioners unanimously approved an intergovernmental agreement between the county and her municipalities including a portion of Bremen to continue the one-cent sales tax, and also approved a notice calling for the March 16 election.
Carroll County officials anticipate collecting $119 million in SPLOST revenue over the next six years if voters approve the sales tax in the March referendum.
County voters will go to the polls in March to decide whether to continue the special purpose sales tax that helps fund capital projects across Carroll, such as new fire stations, roads, and other needed improvements. Carroll residents have until Feb. 16 to register to vote in this special election.
The SPLOST is a tax on purchased goods that is used for capital projects proposed by the county government and other participating city governments. Voters first approved the tax in 1987, and have since authorized its renewal each time its term, which is six years, has ended.
The notice will advertise the referendum on the March ballot. That question asks whether voters want to renew the SPLOST and contains the project categories that have been approved by each city and the estimated revenue they are anticipating.
County officials collect SPLOST funds and divide them among themselves and the eight municipalities within the county.
The county would get the largest share of the money under the intergovernmental agreement, and has $73.6 million in projects lined up, ranging from public safety equipment to agricultural projects and land conservation, according to Tuesday’s resolution.
Meanwhile, the Carrollton City Council has $26.2 million in SPLOST projects planned for their town, while Villa Rica is expecting $9 million and Temple is hoping to collect $4.4 million. Both of those cities have SPLOST projects of their own planned.
Bowdon city officials have $2.2 million in projects planned to be funded by the 2021 SPLOST. Whitesburg leaders have budgeted $630,700 for their SPLOST projects and Mount Zion is expecting to capture $1.8 million in SPLOST revenues.
Because a portion of Bremen exists within Carroll County, that city has $600,000 in projects ready to be funded by the tax revenue. Under the current Carroll County SPLOST, the city had been receiving a .04% share of the proceeds based on it’s population in the county. That share was expected to bring in $8,000 a year during the new SPLOST.
However, local officials complained bitterly about the share arguing that the city contributed an estimated $4.2 million to the last SPLOST and that amount was rising as new businesses settled in the heavily-commercial Carroll County portion of the city. That portion of the city includes the Interstate 20 exit, U.S. 27 and a portion of Business 27 in the city.
“Obviously our position is that we’re very integral to the Carroll County SPLOST,” Hicks said.
City Manager Perry Hicks said that under the new agreement, the city will receive an estimated $600,000 over six years or .5% of the revenue from the Carroll County SPLOST.
Until March 16, government officials across Carroll will be informing residents about the projects they would like to see funded by the SPLOST. These officials cannot persuade voters to say ‘yes’ to renewing the current SPLOST, but they can talk about what they plan to do with the tax revenue.
Bremen officials plan to use $120,000 for a new fire truck, $100,000 for police cars, $200,000 for pumps at the sewer lift station and $180,000 at the Turkey Creek Wastewater Treatment facility, Hicks said.
Laura Camper of The Gateway-Beacon contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.