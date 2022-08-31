Mrs. Carolyn Ann Lively, age 71, of Carrollton, Ga., formerly of Waco, Ga. passed away August 20, 2022. She was born October 4, 1950 in Fitzgerald, GA to the late Harvey Gibbs and Annie Ruth Merritt Gibbs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew “Bill” Lively.
Carolyn was a proud stay at home mom. She loved her family very much, especially her two grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter and son in law, Billie Jo and Jonathon Jones, of Carrollton; sons and daughter in law, Simon and Crystal Lively, of Murphy, NC and Richard Lively, of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Andrew Lively, III, of Bothell, WA and Ariel Jones, of Carrollton; and brothers and sisters in law, Tommy and Martha Gibbs, Frankie and Trena Gibbs, all of Thomasville, Ga., and Charlie and Mary Gibbs, of Woodstock, Ga.
Funeral services were held August 29, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the Miller Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jeff Layton officiating. Interment followed in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
