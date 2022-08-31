Mrs. Carolyn Ann Lively, age 71, of Carrollton, Ga., formerly of Waco, Ga. passed away August 20, 2022. She was born October 4, 1950 in Fitzgerald, GA to the late Harvey Gibbs and Annie Ruth Merritt Gibbs. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew “Bill” Lively.

Carolyn was a proud stay at home mom. She loved her family very much, especially her two grandchildren.

