Omar Lattouf

Omar Lattouf

Renowned cardiothoracic surgeon Omar Lattouf, MD, Ph.D., FACC, FACS, has joined Tanner Heart Care, Tanner Heart & Vascular Specialists and the medical staff of Tanner Health System, where he will perform open-heart and chest surgery when the new program launches in January 2023.

Dr. Lattouf is board-certified by the American Board of Thoracic Surgery, a national organization dedicated to promoting effective, safe and ethical thoracic surgical practice by maintaining high standards for education, training and knowledge through examination, certification and maintenance of certification.

Trending Videos