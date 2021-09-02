“Hey kids, did I ever tell you about a candy pull?
No? Gather round. Here, Mary, come and sit in the rocking chair with me and I’ll tell you about a candy pull. You boys, pull up those straight back chairs. Mind you don’t tip over, if you lean back in them.
Hey, Dessie, we got the stuff to make candy? These youngsters don’t know about pulling candy.
You see, when I was young, older than you but a young boy, there were candy pulling parties. About every two weeks folks from all over the mountain would get together at somebody’s house. All the teenage boys and girls would come. Heck, there wasn’t much to do for fun so the boys brought the sugar. And the girls made candy.
Dessie, what do you need for candy making besides sugar? I remember you needed some vinegar. Maybe some kind of flavoring. Was it lemon, Dessie? Do you have any lemon flavoring in the cupboard?
They’d boil it up hard for a while on the big black wood burning stove. I remember you couldn’t stir it while it was boiling or it wouldn’t make.
Oh, it was sweet. You know I love sweets. Back then you didn’t have sweets like today. We had molasses for gingerbread and for biscuits. But I’m telling you, this was candy.
So after it boiled, the girls would turn it out, quick like, onto buttered platters. Then we had to wait for it to cool down some.
All the time the boys were talking up big about their horses and guns and new watch fobs trying hard to impress the girls. Remember, Dessie, I rode Nellie to the candy pulling up on Buck Creek the night we met. I think I’d just got Nellie about that time.
The boys were eyeing the girls choosing who they wanted as a pulling partner. Cause you see, that candy was cooling and needed to be pulled. Each couple grabbed a handful of candy and commenced to pulling. You always wanted to pull with your best girl and not get stuck with your sister or your cousin.
Dessie, remember how after some pulling that candy turned white? Then you knew it was ready and we’d cut it into pieces for eating. It was fun — a candy pulling party. I’d eat so much I’d nearly get sick.
Dessie, what’s that I smell? You’re not making candy in there, are you? Land sakes, child. I believe your Granny remembers how to make candy. We’ll have us a candy pull. Boys, looks like you’re stuck with your sister or your Granny tonight!”
Dessie’s Candy
2 cups sugar
2 tablespoons vinegar
1 teaspoon lemon extract
1 teaspoon cream of tartar
Add a little water to moisten the sugar, boil with vinegar and cream of tartar without stirring, until brittle when tested in cold water. Add flavoring, turn quickly on to buttered platters. When cool enough to handle, pull until white. Cut into pieces. Wrap in waxed paper to keep.
This story, told in the voice of Lonnie Stamper, my maternal grandfather who always loved candy and storytelling in equal measures, was originally written during my involvement with the Cherokee Rose Writing Project at the University of West Georgia.
Dessie, my grandmother, was the cook who provided the sweets for my family. My aim is to preserve family heritage through the sharing of stories and recipes.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
