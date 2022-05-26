With just a few days until the primary election, local candidates took advantage of Buchanan’s Fair on the Square on Saturday to reach local voters.
Both Andrew Roper, candidate for Tallapoosa Circuit Superior Court judge, and Danny Elsberry, candidate for District 2 commissioner, participated in the parade at the fair and Elsberry also had a booth set up to talk to residents about his platform.
“Folks probably have seen a sign, or they’ve seen something on Facebook,” Roper said. “But I think folks want to see you face-to-face. They want to shake your hand. They want to talk to you.”
Elsberry agreed.
“It’s just a meet-and-greet right before the Tuesday primary,” he said of the fair.
Both said they had received a warm welcome during their campaigns. Elsberry said that while campaigning, he’s heard from voters many the same concerns that he has about emergency services, including the sheriff’s office and the fire department in the county.
“We’ve had 1,100 to 1,200 people move into the county in the last two years, actually the last year and a half, and the population is only getting greater,” he said. “You’re going to have to have more firemen, more fire stations open to service the community.”
Roper said he’s heard from many area residents their desire for integrity. Incumbent Judge Meng Lim is awaiting his day before the Georgia Supreme Court after the Judicial Qualifications Commission filed 24 charges against him including using his office for personal gain, willful misconduct and conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice. The case has dragged on for nearly a year since the first charges were filed in July 2021.
“They want a judge that’s going to enforce the law, uphold the law, by the book,” Roper said. “They want a judge with integrity.”
Haralson County Republicans set up a booth at the fair with signs and bumper stickers from as many candidates as they could get their hands on, said Lyndon Smith, chairman of the local party.
“We want people to vote,” he said. “We’ve got every sign we could get to give voters options. So they can try to find somebody that mirrors their standards.”
The booth was busy as people came by to chat about local races or learn about the candidates for state and federal offices. The Republicans were giving out website addresses on the many primary hopefuls to allow the voters to do their research and educate themselves. In addition, the party had hosted a number of candidates at their meetings, Smith said.
“Nothing worse than an uneducated voter, in my mind,” he said.
But he also touted Republican candidates in general.
“You can go right now, just about, and if you vote Republican, you’re going to get somebody decent. If you vote the other way, you’re getting what’s in Washington right now,” Smith said. “So you can just vote R and be pretty successful, although there’s some Rs we don’t like.”
