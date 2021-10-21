All of the Tallapoosa mayoral candidates and four of the City Council candidates participated in an online candidate forum on Thursday for an election that could change the direction of the city.
The forum organized by the Greater Haralson Chamber of Commerce comes after early voting has already started for Post 1, 2 and 3 of the city’s five City Council seats and the mayor’s seat. The actual election day will be in just two weeks on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
In all eight of the 10 candidates attended the forum. To address the concerns of some of the candidates, the forum was moved to an online format rather than a live event.
“The purpose of this forum is to shine a spotlight on candidates and allow themselves to reach a broad audience,” said Eric McDonald, president of the Chamber and the host for the event. “Our hope is that candidates will use their time to talk about themselves and their dreams, hopes and plans for Tallapoosa if they are elected.”
Each of the candidates was allowed a short introduction and summary. In between, they all were asked the same questions some of which were forwarded to them in advance.
Mayoral CandidatesBrett Jones, Darryl Prichard, Jacqueline Roberts and Will Eidson are running for mayor of Tallapoosa. The mayoral seat has been empty since Mayor William “Pete” Bridges died in December. Roberts had been a member of the City Council and served as mayor pro tempore, but resigned her seat to run as mayor.
The other candidates have no political experience. However, they have different experiences they say will transfer well to the mayoral office.
Prichard and Jones for example both named their ability to budget and operate efficiently as strengths they would bring to the office — Prichard gained his budget experience as a business owner while Jones said he gained his managing a department for the city of Georgia.
“I understand state budgeting,” Jones said. “I understand what you have to do to plan for future breakdowns, capital outlay.”
The mayoral candidates also differed on what issues they thought the mayor would have to confront. Eidson and Prichard both mentioned combatting drug abuse as a priority, while Jones listed transparency as his first priority. Both Roberts, Jones and Prichard said their priorities would include expanding the recreation department offerings both youth and senior offerings.
“The recreation department has done nothing but just dry up,” Prichard said. “We’ve got families that are taking their kids outside of Tallapoosa to play sports. That needs to change. If we can’t invest in our young folks we’re in trouble.”
Running a construction company specializing in homes, he’s seen people move elsewhere for more robust recreation offerings, he said.
Aside from drug abuse, Eidson had said the empty, blighted buildings were an issue for him and in fact, that was a question that was brought to each of the candidates.
“(With) the charm that I feel like Tallapoosa has, I hate to see buildings with the paint flaking off,” Eidson said. “I’m willing, as mayor, to front some of the paint costs and do the labor myself if that’s what it takes to get a good coat of paint on them.”
All of the candidates mentioned city codes and working with owners as possible solutions to the blighted buildings. Roberts added that as mayor pro tem, she and the City Council had been working on an ordinance to deal with the problem, and if elected she would begin implementation of the guidelines in the spring. To her its not just a question of blight, but economic development.
“My goal is to get more businesses, for one thing, in our town,” Roberts said. “And also to support the ones we have.”
That might mean helping them to find a building or to help solve any other problems they may have; she is always ready to listen, Roberts said.
Jones mentioned fines for buildings in disrepair or vacancy taxes to encourage the buildings to be put to use.
Prichard was the only candidate who mentioned the landfill proposed in the county as a potential problem for the city. The entrance for the proposed landfill would be on Highway 100 near the Tallapoosa exit on Interstate 20.
City Council candidatesDan Pope, the incumbent for City Council Post 1, is being challenged by Steve Bullock.
Pope said that blighted buildings are a common problem in small towns. He said it’s important to look to towns that have dealt with the problem successfully and reach out to them for advice.
“Tallapoosa was incorporated in 1860; so, we’ve got a lot of great buildings,” Pope said. “We don’t want to lose the historical value of that but we want to, we obviously want to get businesses in there that can make it.”
But he also is interested in bringing in industry to the community, particularly near the interstate, to give Tallapoosa residents good jobs.
Bullock echoed those sentiments, and he added that infrastructure such as internet needs to be improved to draw in those businesses.
Bullock mentioned crime and drugs as one of the big issues that the City Council needs to deal with. Both he and Pope said the city police need to work more closely with the Haralson County sheriff. But Bullock would go further.
“We need better equipment for (police officers), training, whatever they need, and we as a City Council need to come together to make sure those needs are met for them to protect us citizens,” Bullock said.
Jon Ellis is challenging incumbent Raymond Ballew for Council Post 2. Ballew didn’t attend the forum, but Ellis, a lifelong resident of Haralson County and lead pastor of The Refuge Ministries of West Georgia, did.
Ellis described himself as a visionary, who loves his city of Tallapoosa and one of his goals is to help establish a vision of the community moving forward including input from the community to determine what the Tallapoosa of the future should look like.
He said then the city could give focused attention to the infrastructure needed to meet those goals. His goal is to improve the quality of life for the people of Tallapoosa, Ellis said.
“I’ve invested the last 12 years of my life in students, families, educators, leaders just trying to help make it a better place,” he said.
Many of the problems in the city including economic development will take more than a mayor and council to tackle. It takes the people in the community being involved, united in their goals, and working together to deal with the obstacles that challenge them, Ellis said.
Mark Smith and Jacob Holdbrooks are vying for Post 3 on the City Council. Smith did not attend the forum.
Holdbrooks, who works for UPS, is a graduate of Haralson County High School.
He loves the city and says he can’t think of a better place to raise his daughter. Like the other candidates, he wanted to work with business owners and economic development groups to develop the empty, dilapidated buildings in the city.
His priorities include expanding and improving the recreation department and community events.
“I just think the future of our city is our youth, and we have very talented youth within the city of Tallapoosa,” Holdbrooks said, citing participation in state basketball tournaments and Little League World Series. “I would like to see more stuff in the community to do, more community events.”
He suggested food truck events, festivals and concerts by local musicians.
Holdbrooks also mentioned drug abuse as an issue and said that the city needs to bring in resources to help addicts recover.
The Chamber’s Facebook page still has the entire two-hour forum available for view.
Tallapoosa is the only city in Haralson County having an election this year as there were no races in the other local cities.
