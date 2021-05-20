How many of you remember what you were doing 40 years ago this week? I do because it was an eventful week for me. My fiance and I were only seven days away from saying I do. We didn’t have a clue what we were doing. Both of us were very naive and unworldly, yet we were about to embark on a lifetime together.
Due to details I won’t relate, we had a slight rift between us. Suffice it to say it involved a gold chain and both our mothers. Neither of whom ever knew about it (unless my mother reads this by chance). What if I had carried that rift a little further? What if he had not been willing to bridge the gap? If there had been more time between the rift and the wedding, we might have had a chance to stew over it, really get mad and break up.
As it was, time was on our side and we made up instead of breaking up. That line reminds me of a song from that time period. “Makeup to breakup, that’s all we do…”
On May 24, 1981, for better or worse, we walked up the aisle of our church as husband and wife. I’ve been seeing photos of other couples who were also married that spring. It’s encouraging to see how many of us have lasted this long — a rarity in today’s world. We were off to the beach for the week and then returned home. In the first few days of our marriage, I nearly killed my new husband with a bad tuna casserole (a recipe never repeated in our home). While he was still ill, we were off to South Carolina for my brother’s wedding. I can still see him (only 10 days mine) laying on the bed writhing in pain from the casserole. Fortunately, he recovered enough to attend the festivities. And then, in only 10 more days, we attended my college roommate’s wedding. There was romance in the air in the spring of 1981.
Finally we settled down to normal life, working nine to five (really eight to five). I worked at the Gateway as the Society editor. I kept busy writing up all the showers, weddings, garden parties and an occasional feature story or news article. Dennis was working at Warren Sewell’s Clothing Company. We slipped out the back doors of our workplaces and had lunch together some days. On Friday, we took our lunch hour and went to Thriftown to do our grocery shopping and back at work in less than an hour.
Sorrows and joys filled the early days of marriage. Dennis’ daddy suffered a stroke shortly before we announced our engagement and passed away the year after we wed. But the first grandson was also born that year — somehow a grandson to carry on the Reid name was important after Marshall Sr.’s death.
How to account for 40 years of marriage? Our decision to serve overseas required years away from Bremen. Then, a decision to return brought us across the street from where Dennis grew up. Mortgage, returning to college for a teaching degree, jobs, kids in school, church youth musicals, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, marching band, graduation, college and graduation again, empty nest, retirement. It seems like a short list for all the years invested.
When folks said time flies, I didn’t believe it. But I do now; time has flown. Can it have been 40 years ago that I slipped into a white lacy size eight wedding gown, walked down the aisle on my dad’s arm to meet Dennis at the altar? Unless there’s been a major error in time keeping it has been 40 years. In ten more years, I’ll be almost 73. It’s possible that we can celebrate our golden wedding anniversary. Another 10 years? I’d be 83 and he’d be 87. Also possible that we could see our 60 year anniversary, if we keep living right.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
