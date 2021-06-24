One night as I was drifting off to sleep, the thought about how personalities can change over time, made a wild dash around my brain. Like most of those nodding off to sleep thoughts, it was later the next day when I came back to it.
My later in life friends who know me as a missionary, writer, teacher, singer and instructor would not believe that as a child I was very shy. The photo images of my young self are often obscured by my mother’s skirt. I peer shyly from behind her. Did my personality develop into the extrovert I am today? Or did circumstances force me into more extroverted behavior? Would an introvert choose the professions I chose?
On the Briggs-Myers scale, I profile as very extroverted, which means I gain energy from being around people. This is opposed to an introvert, who finds people a drain on their energy. As I think about these issues, I realize I know teachers/missionaries who profile as introverts and still we have shared the same professions.
For example, my husband is a shy person and profiles as an introvert. When we met I could barely get a conversation started with him. I resorted to reading the sports page of AJC in order to have a topic to talk about him. Yet in his 30s, he transitioned to the role of missionary evangelist in a foreign culture. Upon our arrival in Tanzania, his behavior completely changed. He never met a stranger he didn’t want to talk to. Me on the other hand, I became introverted — not wanting to talk to anyone. I have often wondered if Dennis’s behavior was a spiritual gift given for the express purpose of our mission work. When we returned to the States to stay, he did not retain that extroverted behavior.
Now that we are both in retirement our social world has decreased dramatically. Add COVID restrictions to retirement and most of our activities over the last 18 months have been canceled, so our social calendar is blank. The surprising thing to me is that I’m okay with the decline in social activity. My extroverted self is not as eager to engage with people again. It’s not about fear from the virus, but more of contentment to be home — reading, writing, playing the fiddle.
As for my introverted husband, I would not have believed you in 1981 (the year we married) if you told me that in our 60s, Dennis would learn to love square dancing and volunteering at Mill Town Music Hall. Seeing these extroverted behaviors in him has stunned me.
Moving forward, trying to predict our future, will I be the one wanting to stay at home and demonstrate hermit-like behaviors while Dennis becomes the joiner and social butterfly?
Besides the extrovert/introvert aspect of personality, I also profile as Sensing, Feeling and Judging. So I wonder if my need to care for others, control my environment, be practical and dependable will also morph? Will I become a careful person who doesn’t give a rip about what others think? Will I become more tolerant of change? Less needy and controlling of others?
I’m trying to imagine what that Mary would look like. Would she have purple spiked hair roaming the country in a micro-mini bus without an itinerary? No meal plan written down but stopping willy-nilly at odd hours to eat ice cream as breakfast food and donuts for lunch. Like I said, I’m trying to imagine. But I’m not there yet.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
