Since we're on the subject of my Grandma with the Chicago roots, I've been thinking about her storage places. She lived in a modest home on the flat plains of Illinois, but her closets were not modest. In her spare bedroom alone, she had a walk-in closet full of shoes, then a smaller one packed with her formal dresses. There was a large piece of furniture, a high-boy that seemed to stretch to the ceiling. Inside it was her costume jewelry. Drawers full of it. She would let us girls play dress-up with all that goody, with no fussing or checking to make sure we did it right. If that was her costume jewelry, I'm sure her "good" jewelry was palatial. I loved her like there was no tomorrow.
This all in contrast to my country-girl MawMaw. I remember her putting toothpicks through the holes in her ears. She usually wore a shift and could be found toddling on her rheumy hips, outside weeding her garden or planting something. She could put a stick in the ground and it would grow, I do believe. Luscious persimmons and warm, juicy tomatoes were the jewels in her crown. Her biscuits were as hard as hockey pucks and everyone just did the shortcut (rather than break their teeth) and put them in their coffee. Her house was always slightly greasy and there was no pleasing her (there really was...she just thought it might be proud to let on). I can't hear a train without fondly thinking of her, in her old rickety house by the tracks. I loved her like there was no tomorrow.
