Businesses weather the pandemic

While some businesses have been decimated by the pandemic, others have survived and a few have even thrived under the pressure of closures and limited reopenings.
Eric McDonald, president of the Greater Haralson Chamber of Commerce, said for businesses, the name of the pandemic game was pivot.
“Being able to turn and adjust and be flexible and pivot,” he said made the difference in survival for many businesses.
A dog groomer in Bremen figured out a touchless system to accept shaggy dogs and deliver the clean and groomed pets back to their owners. A Tallapoosa drug store, classified as an essential business, remained open at the height of the pandemic and increased deliveries and curbside pick-up to continue serving customers. Catering businesses began preparing ready-to-cook meals for their customers when events were no longer being held.
Restaurants have been hard hit by the closures. Even now, they are still required to either put up barriers or provide 6-feet of space between parties and follow a host of sanitizing and cleaning regulations to keep their employees and patrons safe. Across the nation, many restaurants, which operate on a small profit margin of about 3% to 5%, never reopened after mandatory closures.
Samantha Leroux, manager at Grill at 222 in Bremen, said the mandatory closure was particularly hard.
“Mostly, it’s just been one thing after another trying to figure out just how to serve the community and still manage to keep everything running smoothly and also take care of our employees,” Leroux said.
When the restaurant closed, management did not know when it would reopen, so perishable food was split among the employees and a local charity, she said.
While the restaurant was closed, it had to be rearranged to allow space and separation between the tables. At the end of the booths, new metal dividers add another layer of separation between customers and plexiglass separates staff from customers at the bar. A stage was removed to make room to spread out tables and some tables were removed to allow for more space, she said.
Retailers, particularly those with healthy online business, fared better during the pandemic shut down in March and April.
At Peach Pistol Boutique in Tallapoosa co-managers Alle Shadix and Halie Anderson said that although the doors were closed, the store continued to operate during the shutdown through internet orders, which isn’t surprising.
“Online does better than the store,” Anderson said. “It always has.”
And online business has expanded considerably as homebound people shopped the internet for the things they needed and wanted, the managers said.
“Online has gotten busier, a lot busier,” Shadix said. “More people know about it now.”
They used to have a customer base in Alabama and Georgia. Now the store is serving customers in Texas, Mississippi, all over the place, she said.
Grooming with Joy, a pet groomer in Bremen, designated a non-essential business, was originally told it would have to close, said Amy Phillips, whose sister is Joy King, owner of the business.
“Chief (Keith) Pesnell did come door-to-door,” Phillips said.
But they created a touchless process, locked their door, put a carrier in the vestibule for clients to drop off and pick up their pets, and staggered appointments so they could sanitize in between. Since the two were family and had no other employees, the city decided these steps were sufficient for them to stay open.
“We are blessed,” Phillips said. “We have not stopped, if anything we’ve increased.”
The business has been open for a year and even in the midst of the pandemic has thrived, she said. Since March, their business has doubled.
“We went from six or eight dogs (each day) at the end of February to 15,” Phillips said.
At Tallapoosa Drug, Jacob Mouchet the owner and pharmacist, said being an essential business, the store never truly closed.
“When everything started happening, we did do a closed-door model, where we offered curbside or delivery only,” he said. “We went to that model for a month or two.”
Business did slow down a little bit during that time, he said. But it has recovered now, he said. In fact, although the store has always offered delivery and curbside, even now that part of the business is increased, Mouchet said.
The Chamber staff spent their time trying to help businesses prepare for disruptions in case of blocks of employees being out of work due to the virus, or helping business owners navigate the quickly changing government mandates, apply for the help available to them, McDonald said. Little did they realize that the Chamber would eventually be affected and be forced to close for a time due to exposure to the virus.
“We weren’t prepared for that,” McDonald said.
But they did help other businesses prepare.
Steve Kidney, owner of Kidney Office Products, a Carrollton-based business that also covers Haralson County and is a member of the Chamber, said the pandemic economy is about survival.
At first it was tough. As the majority of businesses he served closed, he had to send his employees home on unemployment.
“April and May were really, really bad,” Kidney said.
Eventually, he was able to get a paycheck protection loan through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. His employees all came back and things have slowly improved as businesses have reopened. In fact, August was one of his best months in years, Kidney said.
Everything has a silver lining, Leroux said. The community has rallied around the restaurant and its employees, she said.
When the Grill was allowed to reopen, it was for curbside pick-up and limited dining, Leroux said. But the community didn’t limit its support.
“Everybody came back out,” she said. “And we’ve also had a lot of people who wanted to order gift cards.”
There was a Facebook movement encouraging people to support local businesses in that way even if they weren’t comfortable going out, Leroux said.
“We had a lot of outside support from the community, which was really nice,” she said. “I would say that it definitely brought everybody a little closer together as employees and in the community as well.”
