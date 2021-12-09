Most people today might recognize the voice of actor and folk musician Burl Ives because he is featured in the 1964 Rankin Bass Christmas Special “Rudolf The Red-Nosed Reindeer.” As Sam the banjo-playing Snowman who sports a goatee just like Ives did, he tells the story of the famous holiday character. Included in the special are the songs “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” “Silver and Gold,” and “Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” all sung by Ives. For many people my age and younger, Ives’s voice will always be associated with these songs and the holiday show.
In my case, however, Burl Ives is a favorite singer and guitar player, even if only for a single album in a collection of children’s records that I was given early in life: “Burl Ives Sings Little White Duck and Other Children’s Favorites.” The record is a collection of songs Ives recorded between 1949 and 1951. My copy features a picture of Ives serenading primary school-aged children dressed as if attending a Christmas holiday celebration. One of the boys is holding a toy car shaped liked a rocket. A little girl has a Christmas stocking in her lap, a toy train and two candy canes sticking out of the opening. The lettering is also red and green, completing the subtle message. It is possible that the cover was made as a re-release of the earlier recordings following the Rankin-Bass television special’s success.
Ives looks to be in his 50s or 60s, wearing a scarlet, collared shirt and hunter green vest, sitting on an upholstered chair fingerpicking a steel string guitar and singing. I can recall staring at the cover while listening countless times over those early years. As far back as I can remember, I fortunately had access to albums of music that I would play on the large, solid state Magnavox stereo console my parents owned.
This album was in heavy rotation when I was in elementary school, and I remain surprised at its relatively good shape to have been so well-loved. I remember sometimes listening to it as background music if I were playing with my Hot Wheels and Matchbox cars or my G.I. Joes. Sometimes, I would listen to it in the foreground, using my father’s white, oversized-headphones that look as though they were issued by NASA.
Around 34 years later, when my son was just a toddler, I played the record for him in the living room of our Roswell, Georgia, home. He would play with his toy trains while the music added the right soundtrack for him. He does not seem to recall hearing it now, but I think the album sounds even more fresh in some ways these 15 years later. The songs were partially recorded with Ives singing alone, folk-style with his guitar, and also with an orchestra accompanying him. Many of the songs have a cinematic feeling as though they were recorded for a film.
Enjoying these songs this evening, I am struck by the frank nature of the lyrics. Folk music of this kind was often passed down with a sense of humor belying its workman-like storytelling. The title track, “The Little White Duck” features some woodwinds that recall Prokoviev’s “Peter and the Wolf.” It has clever string arrangements, especially when the little red snake makes an appearance. The violins bow in a frantically anxious way signaling his frightening away the duck and frog before eating the bug in the song.
This is followed by “The Little Engine That Could,” another favorite based on the classic tale. After that is “Froggie Went A-Courtin’ ” — perhaps my favorite of the funny songs. By the time Ives makes his guitar laugh while singing, “Uncle Rat laughed and shook his fat sides,” I chuckle every time.
Probably my favorite song is “Two Little Owls” which sounds very similar to “The Twelve Days of Christmas.” It details a variety of animals across its verses, and Ives croons in his inimitable style. Like the Christmas season that is now upon us, I find it comforting and beautifully full of hope.
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
