The Buchanan Council members on Tuesday unanimously approved hiring Turnipseed Engineering to write a $500,000 grant for the city.
Heath Lee, Buchanan Public Works director, told the council members at their meeting that the state has about $248 million in surplus American Relief Act funds.
“This was actually money set aside for infrastructure projects for cities and counties,” Lee said. “Each city has to match certain criteria.”
Lee had identified three projects totaling about $500,000 that he wanted to apply for grant funds, including a sewer lift station that “needs some love” and old water lines on Depot Street, Tallapoosa Street and on Highland Street to College Circle.
But, he said he felt the best chance to receive a grant was to go through the firm which had already written grants.
“They’ve been talking with other communities and they actually have their ear to the ground at the Capitol to know what needs to be in there,” Lee said.
He was unsure whether there would be a match for the grants. The deadline to apply is Oct. 31, he said.
Council members allocated up to $5,000 for the firm to write the grant. Councilwoman Angie Hood thought it was worth the risk.
“Five thousand dollars for a possibility of $500,000, that’s a pretty good bet,” Hood said. “I’ll do that.”
The council members also approved extending a moratorium on new residential construction for 30 days as the city’s new proposed zoning ordinances are reviewed by the council members and the city’s Planning and Zoning Committee.
Carey Pilgrim, the city attorney suggested the moratorium be extended for just a short time.
“I think it’s OK. It needs to be as limited as possible,” Pilgrim said. “I would suggest 30 days.”
The moratorium was originally enacted on Aug. 10.
The council members were all provided a copy of the proposed ordinance in either paper or digital form.
Additionally, the council thanked Buchanan police Capt. D.S. Ratner, the assistant chief of police, for his service in the city. He is retiring as of Oct. 8. Ratner also serves on the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Ratner has worked 42 years in law enforcement, he said.
