During their work session on Tuesday, Buchanan City Council members agreed to hold a special meeting the following week to interview candidates for the city clerk position.
Betty Harvell, former city clerk, resigned in September. Maizie Truett, has been serving as interim city clerk as the city searches for a permanent replacement.
The city had approximately 10 applicants for the position, said Mayor A.J. Scott. They had whittled the candidates to four and those were the ones the council members would interview in person, Scott added. The interviews will take place in a closed session, he said.
The council members also heard a presentation by the city’s insurance agency and a marketing company interested in designing a website for the city.
The city’s worker’s compensation insurance premium increased by nearly 28% this year rising from $32,000 to $40,951, a representative of Parnell Insurance told the council members. The increase is due to an $89,000 claim on the insurance, the representative said.
“That will be on the (city’s record) for three years, but the further it goes back, it has less of an impact,” he said. “Y’all just had a slip and fall.”
In addition, the council members heard from Cindy Bailey of 365 degrees Total Marketing a proposal for designing a new website for the city. The company, based in St. Simons Island, Georgia, has worked with Coweta County, the city of Augusta, Catoosa County and Douglas County, Bailey said. The company can do a full branding campaign for the city including a SWOT analysis — strengths, weaknesses, opportunities or threats — logo, tagline as well as the website, she said.
The website design would cost approximately $2,500 for the homepage and $600 for each additional webpage. The company could host the page for $75 a month and maintain the page for $200 a month, Bailey said. It could also include payment portals on the website, she said.
Director of Public Works Heath Lee said he thought that the inclusion of payment portals on the city’s website was a benefit for the city.
“The water bills right now, it automatically sends you to another website and people get confused and they don’t want to enter their information,” he said. “This would stay on the city website, all the payments, whether it’s taxes, fines, whatever.”
Scott scheduled the special meeting for Tuesday, Nov. 3, at 6 p.m. to discuss the insurance, and website, as well as an executive session for the council members to interview candidates for the city clerk position.
