At a called work session on Monday morning, Buchanan City Council members decided to lay the groundwork for a citywide zoning review.
The council members discussed a request by a local developer to annex a property into the city to gain access to the city’s water and sewer service. The property, The Oaks, off of Five Points Lane, is bordered by another property that separates it from the city. That property owner is also a developer and is interested in annexing into the city, said Mayor A.J. Scott.
Attaching The Oaks to the city sewer system would come at a price tag of probably about $617,000, for a gravity-fed system and close to $800,000 for a lift station, Public Works Director Health Lee told the council members. The lift station is the more expensive of the two options, both in construction and in maintenance, Lee said.
“I always like gravity if we can go gravity,” Lee said.
It’s much easier to hook in to, he said. The gravity fed system would probably include above ground lines, he added.
“I think the public looks down upon it,” Mayor A.J. Scott said of the above ground lines.
But he added that other nearby cities do have above ground sewer lines.
Councilwoman Angie Hood suggested the city should ask for a recommendation from engineers when the system is designed. The city should do what will best handle the potential new subdivisions, she said.
“This is our future, right here,” Hood said.
Additionally, the council members discussed revamping the city’s mobile home ordinances. With all the upcoming changes, Mayor Scott suggested the city look at the zoning map of the whole city with an eye toward future growth.
The council members discussed creating a Planning Commission to review the city’s current zoning ordinances and make recommendations. Hood suggested a five-member commission or for more resident input, a seven-member commission. Both she and Councilwoman Teresa Barger volunteered to serve as members.
After throwing out a few names, council members decided to contact Buchanan residents including business owners, realtors and other residents to see if they might be interested in serving.
Scott suggested that a few of the commission members might also be interested in serving on a three-member Zoning Appeals Board.
In other business the council members,
• discussed hiring a new city clerk after the retirement of long-time City Clerk Betty Harvell. Harvell retired as of Sept. 11. The council members suggested placing advertisements on the city and Georgia Municipal Association websites, the Greater Haralson County Chamber of Commerce website, if allowed, as well as in The Gateway-Beacon.
• discussed revamping the city’s website.
• tasked Buchanan police Chief Chad Henderson with finding out how much it would cost to install some kind of speed bump on Tallapoosa Street and possibly Carrollton Road.
-heard the Haralson County Water Authority approved a 12% increase in its wholesale water rates to its customers including the city of Buchanan. The increase will be the first the Authority has implemented since 2008, said Heath Lee, public works director for the city. The rate increase will take effect on Jan. 1 and comes on the heels of a water and sewer rate increase recently implemented by the city.
