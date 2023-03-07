Buchanan police made a large yet unintentional drug bust.
According to a press release issued by the Haralson County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday, while out volunteering with the Haralson County Crime Stoppers on March 3, Buchanan police were called to a home to serve a felony warrant. The warrant was being served to Kevin Wayne York, 39, for aggravated assault. After York was arrested the homeowner asked for the property to be searched to ensure York did not leave any drugs or drug paraphernalia. The Buchanan Police Departments’ K-9, Hans, was deployed and alerted on a box within the residence. The box was searched and over 20 grams of suspected methamphetamine was found.
