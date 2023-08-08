A Buchanan man has been arrested by the Buchanan Police Department on alleged sexual assault charges.

According to BPD, on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023 the department received a call from an individual in Florida to report a sexual assault that occurred. The offender was identified by the victim as Andrew Allen Bryant. Following the interview, law enforcement learned the incident had taken place in his residence at 4434 Highway 120 and obtained a warrant for his arrest.