A Buchanan man has been arrested by the Buchanan Police Department on alleged sexual assault charges.
According to BPD, on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023 the department received a call from an individual in Florida to report a sexual assault that occurred. The offender was identified by the victim as Andrew Allen Bryant. Following the interview, law enforcement learned the incident had taken place in his residence at 4434 Highway 120 and obtained a warrant for his arrest.
On Aug. 4, 2023, Bryant, 32, was arrested and charged with one count of Rape, two counts of Aggravated Sodomy and False Imprisonment.
According to BPD, Bryant is currently serving a 15-year probation for prior related offenses including battery. In 2020, he was arrested by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and charged with one count of Rape and Aggravated Assault.
The Buchanan investigation is still ongoing at this time. Bryant remains in the Haralson County Jail and was denied bond.
Buchanan Police Chief David Ratner said he is encouraging other potential victims to come forward.
“If he’s got this kind of issue then there’s a deeper problem,” said Ratner. “I hope I’m wrong in saying this, but I do believe there’s someone else out there who had this encounter with this guy and that they’re afraid to come forward so this is their opportunity. If they want to come to the office, then I’ll certainly listen.”
