In an effort to attract and keep good employees, Buchanan City Council members on Tuesday approved paying 80% of insurance premiums for dependents of city employees.
The city’s insurance agent, Marcy Heath, told the council members at their meeting on Tuesday, that in meetings with the city’s department heads, they had mentioned some concern about the cost of dependent insurance through the city.
The city currently pays 100% of employee insurance premiums, but doesn’t pay any portion of employee insurance.
Mid-year, Heath had told the council members to expect about a 5% raise in premiums in the upcoming year, she reminded them. They had allocated the additional 5% into the budget, but she told them Tuesday, that instead the insurance premiums will go down slightly. With the extra 5% allocated toward the insurance for 2021, the city could contribute a portion of the premium for dependents and still remain under budget, she said.
The city has 17 full-time employees and only a couple of them have asked about insuring dependents, said Sherry Taylor, Buchanan city clerk. Heath said most of the employees who are married have spouses who already have insurance through their work. Still, she couldn’t be sure how many employees might want to take advantage of the dependent insurance through the city, Heath said. But anytime a benefits package is improved, it could benefit the city, she added.
“Employee benefits is really one of the main attraction tools,” Heath said. “If you can offer a very strong package, it’s easier to attract talent.”
Mayor A.J. Scott recommended that the city pay 80% of the cost of dependent for health and dental insurance. Employees would be responsible for the remaining 20%. He noted that with the few employees who had requested dependent insurance that would still leave them within the current budget.
“I like that option,” said Councilman Kendall Holderfield.
Councilwoman Angie Hood agreed.
“The point is well taken that better benefits will keep good people and attract,” Hood said. “It’s just not going to cost us that much more with only two people.”
The council members voted 3-0 to make the change with Councilman Stanley Freeland abstaining.
In other business, council members:
• approved moving to Humana dental insurance for employees.
• approved a bid from North West Georgia Paving to pave Pine Street, a parking lot off of Business 27 and across from the Piggly Wiggly store, and a portion of Depot Street that had been patched but had deteriorated. The company’s bid was the low bid at $64,448.
• approved hiring 365 Total Marketing to begin work on a logo and website for the city at a cost of $5,000.
• adopted an ordinance forming a three-member planning commission for the city.
• approved paying $2,250 for new accounting clerk, Melanie Mastrangelo, to be trained on the city’s accounting software. The training classes are offered by the software company, Ampstun.
