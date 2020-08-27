In a special meeting on Tuesday, the Buchanan Council, minus Mayor A.J. Scott, approved hiring Rushton and Company in Carrollton to audit the city’s finances.
Mayor Scott did not attend the called meeting and Councilman Stanley Freeland served as chairman.
The city will pay $21,900 for the company to audit its books in 2020, said City Clerk Betty Harvell.
Rushton is already working for the city. The company is currently re-auditing five years of accounting after the previous auditor let her certification expire, making the city non-compliant with state regulations, Harvell said. Harvell said all five years should be re-audited and approved by the state by the end of the calendar year.
“It makes sense to stay with these people,” said Councilwoman Angie Hood. “They’re the ones doing it currently.”
The other council members agreed and unanimously approved hiring Rushton.
The Council took no other action.
The next scheduled Buchanan Council meeting is Sept. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.