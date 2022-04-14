A Buchanan foster parent and Villa Rica High School teacher was charged on Monday with seven counts of simple battery and cruelty to children.
Candace Dorrough, 45, was charged after one of her foster children complained, according to a news release by the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation, which lasted about a week, resulted seven warrants against Dorrough. The foster children were removed from her home later that same day, according to the release.
Candace Dorrough is listed as a faculty member of Villa Rica High School and as of Tuesday, was still employed by the school system.
The Carroll County School District issued a statement on Friday in response to Dorrough’s charges.
“The school district is extremely disappointed to learn of the allegations against Mrs. Dorrough. We are working closely with the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office and will take appropriate action in this matter,” Carroll County School District officials said. “While the charges in this case did not occur on our campus, we do not tolerate misconduct of any kind, especially when it involves children. The safety of our students is always our top priority.”
Sheriff Stacy Williams said a case involving a teacher and foster parent really made him mad.
“She’s a mandated reporter (of child abuse) anyway. She’s held to a higher standard,” Williams said. “That’s just wrong.”
This is an active and ongoing investigation, the news release stated. There is a possibility of more warrants being issued in the case.
Dorrough was still in jail on Friday. Bond had been denied.
