Me and fried pies go way back. I remember as a very young child eating fried apple pies with my grandfather. He gave me my sweet tooth through our shared genes. In Kentucky we used dried apples to make the fried pies. So first you had to pick, peel, slice and dry the apples. This was no easy process; nor were there shortcuts. My grandparents did not have a dehydrator in the early 1960s so they improvised like many mountain people did.

They placed screen wire on a frame on which they placed the apples and then laid them in the sun. Of course, the frames had to be moved inside every night and then returned outside in the morning. If the humidity was too high, the drying process took longer. You knew the apples were dry enough when they rattled like a rattlesnake. I kid you not.

