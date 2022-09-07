Me and fried pies go way back. I remember as a very young child eating fried apple pies with my grandfather. He gave me my sweet tooth through our shared genes. In Kentucky we used dried apples to make the fried pies. So first you had to pick, peel, slice and dry the apples. This was no easy process; nor were there shortcuts. My grandparents did not have a dehydrator in the early 1960s so they improvised like many mountain people did.
They placed screen wire on a frame on which they placed the apples and then laid them in the sun. Of course, the frames had to be moved inside every night and then returned outside in the morning. If the humidity was too high, the drying process took longer. You knew the apples were dry enough when they rattled like a rattlesnake. I kid you not.
In the dead of winter when it’s too cold to go outside, that’s the best time for fried apple pies. My grandmother made her pies from scratch using lard, self-rising flour and a little milk. I never saw a recipe. She just said, “You mix it up til it feels right.”
Lard has a very specific flavor. Either you like it or you don’t. Now if the lard gets old, that’s another flavor entirely which I don’t think anyone likes. Granny not only made the dough with lard, she cooked the pies in lard, too. It’s a wonder my grandfather lived to be 93 years old.
The apples were reconstituted to be used in the pies. So Granny would put the apples in a stew pot with a little water and a bit of cinnamon and then simmer them slowly. It sure made the house smell good to have cinnamon and apples stewing together. I think cinnamon might be an appetite stimulant.
When it was time to make the pies, it was all hands on deck. Granny would mix up the dough and pinch off a small round ball and give it to my Aunt Nome. She used Granny’s wooden rolling pin (which I now possess) to roll the dough into a flat disc. My mom would place the disc on a small saucer and cut the excess dough off to make a perfect circle. Then she’d place a heaping spoonful of the cooked apples on one half of the disc. She’d fold over the other half and crimp the edges with a fork. This prevented the apples from leaking. My dad would gently take the tender pie and slide it into the hot fat in the cast iron skillet. Patience was required to make the pie golden brown on the first side and then a turn to brown the other side. Many a times the golden brown got pushed into almost burnt brown. But we eat them anyway.
The pies were drained on a platter covered with a paper towel. Probably in the olden days, before my time, the platter was covered with newspaper. The hardest part was waiting for all the pies to be cooked so everyone could have one. And yes, I have burnt my tongue by trying to eat one before it had properly cooled. I don’t remember drinking anything with the pies. We just ate fried apple pies. I also don’t remember ever having any leftover. We made them and ate them.
Today it’s rare for my family to make fried apple pies. I guess we are too conscious of the fat and sugar consumption in a fried apple pie. Ignorance can be bliss. But when we do make fried apple pies, we always call whichever sibling(s) isn’t there to taunt them. The phone conversation goes something like this, “Hey, I’m at Mom and Dad’s. Guess what we’re eating?”
“Fried apple pies, I bet,” is the stock (and always correct) answer.
Saturday, September. 17 will be the Fried Pie Festival in Buchanan starting at 9 a.m. Rumor has it that if you don’t get there early the pies will be gone. I’m partial to apple but the gambit of favors is large — chocolate, peach, sweet potato. Maybe we’ll meet there in Buchanan munching on a pie.
