On Tuesday, Buchanan Council members vetoed their mayor’s action at the impassioned request of a resident who said if they didn’t the Dollar General store next to City Hall may close.
About three months ago, Buchanan Mayor A.J. Scott ordered a barricade be placed between the police department parking lot in back of City Hall and the Dollar General lot next door.
“There’s been several occasions where the on-duty officer was not able to get out of the parking lot. There was also an occasion where one of the semi trucks ripped down one of our power cables outback,” Scott said. “Besides that, the rudeness of the driver toward [former] Chief Henderson was the final straw — laying on a horn behind City Hall for over two minutes until the chief of police comes out there and you tell him he needs to move his vehicle.”
But Buchanan resident Lynne Gramling said the barriers make it so difficult for delivery truck drivers to get in and out that they are refusing to drop off to the Buchanan store.
“We don’t get drivers, we don’t fill our shelves,” Gramling said. “If drivers continue to refuse to come here — it’s now two weeks since they’ve received a truck — then Dollar General gonna pull from your community. Do you know what that’s gonna do? It’s going to hurt your elderly. ”
Gramling is a former manager of the store. She no longer works there, but she and her 74-year-old mother shop there, she said. The store employees work hard to accommodate the elderly by having coupons set up for those who don’t have a smart phone of their own to access them, Gramling said.
The store was built in 2002; City Hall was built a year later, and they’ve always worked together to keep both the city and the store working smoothly, Gramling said. So, she asked that the city remove the barriers and try to work out a solution.
The owner of the building, which Dollar General rents, is ill and not available to help with the issue, she added.
Scott said the parking lot is city property and therefore not for use by a private business. He also said that the heavy semi trucks are tearing up the paving in the parking lot.
But the other council members were moved by Gramling’s plea.
Councilman Stanley Freeland offered to pay to have the barrier removed. He further complained that Scott had ordered the barrier installed without first consulting council members. He and Councilwoman Angie Hood said the city and the company needed to work together to find a solution.
“Because we need this store,” Hood said.
She and the other council members went out to the parking lot to see what had been installed and the layout of the parking lot. Yellow poles formed a line across the width of the parking lot between the two buildings. The back door of the store was at the opposite corner of the building near the parking lot entrance. Empty metal racks and plastic boxes were pushed against the length of the building awaiting pick up by the trucks.
In the past, the semis would enter on the right side of the building, turn right into the back parking lot and park with the rear truck door just past the Dollar General building’s door. Then trucks would pull straight out through the City Hall back parking lot and onto Highland Avenue. Because of the barrier, a truck can no longer pull in past the Dollar General door to unload.
Public Works Director Heath Lee said that he would be able to remove two of the barriers in about an hour if the that was the will of the City Council.
“Clearly, they cannot block the police cars,” Hood said. “I understand it happened. I understand that whoever this guy was, was a jerk.”
Gramling broke in saying that in the past, when she managed the store, the police cars hadn’t been blocked by the trucks. But Buchanan Lt. D.S. Rather disagreed, saying that it had happened even when she worked there. Gramling argued that if it did, and if they had come to her, she would have handled it. It only took someone from the city talking to the staff at the store.
The Council members approved entering into a special meeting and voted 4-0 to remove two of the barrier poles to allow a semi to pass through, until a permanent solution is found. They specified that police business could not be disturbed.
After the vote, Scott said he wanted it recorded that he did not agree with the decision.
“If it happened anywhere else in the city where a commercial business was using city property for their benefit, you wouldn’t agree with it,” Scott said.
In other business, council members heard that the city’s new Zoning Committee had been installed and a meeting was scheduled for May 12, at 6 p.m. There are three members of the committee: Patty Hutcheson, Pete Ewing and Kimberly Scott.
