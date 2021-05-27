At a meeting on Tuesday, the Buchanan City Council members got their first look at a proposed $1.6 million budget for fiscal year 2022, which begins for the city on July 1.
The new budget is not really comparable to the old budget, said Mayor A.J. Scott. In the old budget process, income was just carried over year after year and didn’t really reflect the true numbers. Other items, such as the $101,000 annual debt payments for the city’s new water treatment facility and meters were left out completely, although they were getting paid, he said.
“I’m sure you all noticed the jump in general fund income,” Scott said. “We haven’t gone up on any taxes. We haven’t annexed a bunch of property or anything. That’s the real number.”
The city had the money the whole time, it just wasn’t reflected in the written budget, he said.
The city is working with new auditors, adding new line items and changing old ones as they suggest, he said.
“This is a good thing,” said Councilwoman Angie Hood.
But the issues mean that the city’s audit process is not finished, and so Buchanan is not able to receive grants or participate in the Georgia Municipal Association’s fleet buying program.
That has put the purchase of new police vehicles on hold and increased the vehicle repair costs. Police Capt. David Ratner noted that the department has spent nearly $12,000 in recent vehicle repairs.
The proposed budget includes merit raises for employees. The raises will be based on training and certifications that the employees receive and their time on the job, Scott said. He has spoken to each of the department heads for their recommendations, he said.
“Nobody’s getting a raise until they deserve it,” Scott said.
The budget also includes sanitation service, which the city recently took over from Waste Management. The new department, called Street Fund in the budget, includes a part-time employee, contract services such as dumping and landfill fees, and payment on a five-year loan for the newly-purchased garbage collection equipment.
In addition, the proposed budget includes an anticipated 5% increase in property and vehicle insurance as well as a small increase for employee health insurance.
Special purpose local option sales tax proceeds and transportation SPLOST is not included in the budget but will have their own budgets, said Heath Lee, Buchanan Public Works director.
In other business the council members:
- held a closed session on legal matters. No action was taken on the discussion after the session.
- authorized Scott to follow the city attorney’s recommendation on selling a property on Carrollton Street that the council already agreed to sell. The attorney will investigate how the city acquired the property and from there decide the best way to dispose of it.
- heard a recommendation from the city’s new planning and zoning committee that it no longer accept mobile or manufactured homes in the city. City attorney Carey Pilgrim will draw up a sample ordinance for the council members to review. Heard that the committee members would like to meet with the council members to discuss their vision for the city moving forward.
Proposed Fiscal Year 2022 Budget
General Fund Revenue:
Taxes 709,200
Licenses and Permits 30,000
Charges for service 2,000
Fines and Forfeitures 130,200
Investment 170
Contributions and donations 9,500
Misc. 1,850
Street Fund Revenue: (Sanitation service)
Garbage 157,000
Water-Sewer Fund Revenue:
Water 300,000
Sewer 279,000
Investment 50
Misc. 1,000
Total revenue: 1,619,970
General Fund Expenditures:
Personnel 456,970
Employee Benefits 179,572
Contract Services 205,425
Supplies 9,000
Other costs 26,380
Street Fund Expenditures: (Sanitation service)
Personnel 13,458
Employee benefits 4,142
Contract services 63,400
Debt service 76,000
Water-Sewer Fund Expenditures:
Personnel 165,000
Employee benefits 70,981
Contract services 198,575
Supplies 28,400
Other costs 10,500
Debt service 101,000
Total expenditures: 1,608,803
