The Buchanan City Council on Tuesday approved selling a small piece of property on Mosley Lane at its intersection with Griffith Street.
The property was donated to the city several years ago, said City Public Works Director Heath Lee.
The lot is about one-tenth of an acre with no buildings on it, he told the council members. It is not something the city has a current use for, Lee said.
As required by the state, the adjacent property owners were offered the first chance to purchase the property and neighbors Joseph and Jesse Thompson agreed to buy the lot for $4,000, Lee said.
The council members unanimously agreed to the sale.
In other business council members:
-interviewed two candidates for police chief in closed session. They had already interviewed three candidates at a previous called meeting. The closed session, which continued for more than an hour after the last candidate was interviewed, lasted more than two hours. The council members took no action after the closed session.
-heard from board members of Your Haven, an organization which hopes to create a Recovery Community Organization in the county. An RCO provides support services for people who have gone through an addiction rehabilitation program and are trying to maintain their sobriety. The group requested a recurring donation of $7,000 a year from the city. The organization intends to request the same from each of the municipalities in the county and $10,000 a year from the county. The community support would make the RCO eligible for state funding.
