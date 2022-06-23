Buchanan City Council members on Monday approved a $1.6 million fiscal year 2023 budget that includes a decrease of more than $8,000.
The new budget reflects some changes in the operations at the city, said Sherry Taylor, city clerk.
“A lot of things we were contracting out we’re doing ourselves now,” Taylor said.
For instance, the city has started doing its own garbage collection, she said. That is why sanitation appears on the budget for the first time.
The budget includes a 2% salary increase for all employees and increased fuel costs, she said. Still, the only increase was in the Water-Sewer Fund, which was less than $20,000.
