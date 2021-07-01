Buchanan Beautification Committee presents plans, check

At a Buchanan City Council meeting on Tuesday, a member of the Buchanan Beautification Committee, presented a report of the committee’s activities and future plans — and a check for the city’s library.
Tina Southern, a member of the committee presented a check for $1,285 to Jana Gentry, manager of the Buchanan-Haralson Library.
The donation was the proceeds of a fundraiser the committee did to benefit the library over the last few months in which the committee members used flags, pink flamingos and pinwheels to “flock” local yards for a fee.
The fundraiser has ended, Southern said.
“The flamingoes were getting really tired and the flockers were getting really tired it went over so well,” she said. “We flocked a total of 51 yards to benefit the library.”
The committee plans to start the fundraiser again in September, this time to raise money for decorations for the city, she said.
“Way to go, flockers!” Gentry said after receiving the check.
The committee members have a number of other projects including selling cookbooks, “Hometown History Recipes,” a landscape project at the new courthouse and selling discount cards to local businesses. The next committee meeting will be on July 15 at 6:30 p.m. at Buchanan City Hall.
In other business, council members:
- approved renewing the city’s property and liability insurance with Alan Parnell Insurance. He said the best quote was from Berkshire Hathaway for $27,915. The council members also approved adding cyber insurance for an additional $2,000.
- heard that Pine Street, Morgan Drive and the city parking lot were repaved. In addition, Depot and Jeffers streets were patched. The work was done with special purpose local option sales tax for transportation proceeds, said Heath Lee, public works director for the city. The city is currently seeking quotes to stripe the newly paved streets and the parking lot, Lee said.
- heard the new city website would be live on Wednesday.
- heard that Buchanan police Chief Brent Christopher is gathering quotes for some new police vehicles.
- heard that new City Clerk Sherry Taylor and Deputy Clerk Maizie Truett completed the certification for clerk’s class. They’ll be taking another class in September.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.