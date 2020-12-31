Buchanan Beautification Committee lighting a spark in the city

The Historic Courthouse in Buchanan has new landscaping thanks to a group of volunteers organized by the recently created Buchanan Beautification Committee.
The Committee has also hosted the Boo Bash for Halloween, the Christmas parade and Tree Lighting, and created the Adopt-a-Pole program around the city’s square, among other things.
“What they’ve been doing is awesome,” said Buchanan Mayor A.J. Scott. “It’s created a surge of enthusiasm in the city.
“Once they started doing it, they’re getting more and more volunteers,” he said. “They’ve had a hand in everything we’ve done up on the square and it’s gone really well.”
Tina Southern, the president and one of the founding members of the Committee, grew up just outside the city limits of Buchanan and has always considered it her hometown, she said.
“I love the town,” she said. “I love the picturesque setting, the old courthouse. It’s just always been near and dear to my heart and [I] wanted to do whatever I could do to improve it and bring attention to the city.”
In talking to others around town, she found she was not alone. So, she approached the Buchanan City Council and mayor to seek permission to form a group to help improve the downtown area with an eye towards drawing people into the city. The mayor and council members gave their blessing and the group — now about 20 people — held the first meeting in July 2019.
The Committee’s mission is to bring more people to Buchanan, the downtown area particularly, and to provide a nice environment that everyone can enjoy, Southern said. They work closely with the local businesses including spotlighting a business of the month, she said. They’re trying to draw attention to the businesses and what Buchanan has to offer, Southern said.
By improving the environment downtown, they believe it will not only draw more people to the businesses, it will also make more businesses want to settle in the community, Southern said.
“To me, a town is like a business,” she said. “If you want someone to come into your business, you’ve got to have it friendly, you’ve got to have it attractive, inviting.”
Theresa Pearson, another founding member of the Committee who serves as the secretary, said they want to provide activities for local families. Especially now, family is so important, not just immediate family, but the whole community, she said. Giving area residents activities to experience together brings the whole community closer, Pearson said.
“I’m proud of our community and I want everybody else to experience it, too,” she said.
Committee Vice President Lisa Miller said the group’s efforts have been rewarded by the community.
“We had a wonderful response to the Boo Bash and the tree lighting,” Miller said. “We had a great turnout and we hope to have even better next year.”
She said the group is constantly fundraising to finance the activities. They were also able to purchase all new Christmas decorations for the square. They hope their work will bring positive attention to the city.
Anyone interested in attending the Committee meetings can find the date and time of the meetings in the monthly newsletter included with the water bills. Additionally, potential volunteers can contact Southern at tinasouthern@yahoo.com for information about their activities.
