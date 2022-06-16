After serving 10 years as Haralson County District 2 Commissioner Jamie Brown, 46, decided to step down at the end of her term on Dec. 31.
“I felt like it was time for me to move on to the next project,” Brown said. “I believe that God has what I’m calling a new adventure in store for me. I’m not sure what that is at this time, but I’m very excited about it.”
Brown paved a new road when she was elected — she was the first woman to win a seat on the Haralson County Board of Commission and she believes, at 36, the youngest successful candidate as well.
Allen Poole was county chairman at the time, and he knew a thing or two about paving the way for others as the first black man to serve in the position.
“I think they’re very open and receptive towards people,” Poole said of Haralson County voters. “I’ll just speak for me, I don’t think they were looking at color. I think they were looking at somebody that had a moral compass, somebody that was honest, somebody that had contributed to the community.”
That contributed to both his and Brown’s elections, he believes.
Brown was following a family history of working for the county. Her grandfather, Leroy “T” Dean, retired from the county Road Department.
“Once I told folks who my grandpa was, it was amazing because they remembered all these stories of him grading off land for chicken houses, helping grade off for something they were building at their homes,” Brown said. “His good name got me a lot of votes.”
It was more than that, said Billy McAdams, who encouraged Brown to run when she first told him she was considering it.
“She was pretty well known,” McAdams said. “She’s got a lot of business about her. She’s a leader.”
He thought she would be a good commissioner and he wasn’t disappointed, McAdams said.
“I reckon she’s done a pretty good job,” he said. “and helped especially the people in her region.”
Brown brought a wealth of experience that was useful to Haralson County residents. For seven years, she worked for the Douglas County Commission working her way up to deputy clerk.
Poole said he welcomed the perspective of a woman and her experience working with the Douglas County commissioners.
“I believed that she would be more attentive, which she was,” Poole said. “I believed that she would be more detailed and I think she was.”
She was very likely to research issues before she cast her votes, he said.
At the time she worked in Douglas County, that county was undergoing a lot of change, and in the last decade, so has Haralson County, Poole said.
“Haralson County, for years has been sort of reluctant to change,” Poole said. “Change is something that they’re really apprehensive about.”
Brown’s insight helped ease the transitions, he said.
Debbie Crook, one of Brown’s long-time friends, has been one of her ardent supporters. In fact, when Brown came to Crook and her late husband, Danny Crook, with the idea of running for the Commission, they paid her qualifying fee.
“Her values — she’s a very Christian lady and seeks the Lord’s guidance on everything she touches,” Crook said. “She is always dedicated and worked to make government more efficient and effective. … She wanted to make sure everybody had a voice.”
When running for office, transparency was important to her and increasing transparency of county government was one of her campaign promises, Brown said.
Today, thanks in part to her lobbying, the county has an easy to navigate website, the County Commission meetings are streamed online and the meetings are more accessible to people, Brown said.
“That’s one of my fondest memories of that first meeting, moving the meeting from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.,” she said. “It made our government more transparent. It opened it up for more people to be a part of the meetings, to give their input, to see how government works.”
In addition, the commissioners during her tenure have refined their policies including the vendor policies. They have built a new jail and paved roads under the special purpose local option sales tax and transportation (SPLOST).
“We’ve done more for the people in the way of paving roads, resurfacing roads in the last 10 years than we have in, I don’t know, in my memory,” Brown said.
Brown is a member of West Georgia Worship Center and has been thinking about becoming involved is some type of mission work, she said.
“Maybe some local mission, maybe some far away mission,” she said. “I’m not sure yet.”
Becoming the director of the Haralson County mental health clinic, which requires more of her time, was also a factor in her decision to step down as commissioner, as was her family. She wanted to be available to her parents and her sister, Brown said.
“I have a niece who is 5 years old and she is very active already and I honestly don’t want to miss anything that she’s a part of,” Brown said. “You know that old saying, it takes a village to raise a family? It takes a lot of people investing in her life.”
Brown’s departure provides a spot for a new face on the board. Danny Elsberry who won the Republican nomination for the seat and won’t have a Democratic challenger in November should take over in January.
As she prepares to move on, although she is sure she is taking the right next step, Brown said she is sad to see her tenure end on the Commission.
“I love my community,” Brown said. “It’s been a blessing to be able to serve in a place where I grew up and I know people. And being a part of positive change.
