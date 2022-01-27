“It’s all about the need to create,” said Bruce Goldsmith, a local glass artist, outside an exhibit at the Carrollton Fine Arts Center where some of his pieces were on display in 2021. “We do it for ourselves, but we also do it for others.”
He was flagged down at the center by a woman walking out of the exhibit who wanted to tell him how beautiful his things were.
Goldsmith, a rural Haralson County resident, doesn’t present himself as an artist — he sells software to make a living. He does his art to satisfy his own need to bring beauty to the world, he said.
Goldsmith has been drawn to art since he was young. His grandmother, Laura Goldsmith, was an artist whose medium was the garden. He looked up to her and she taught him to look at the world as an artist.
“She helped pull out the aesthetic sense in me,” he said. “She said pretty much everything man does mimics nature.”
That allowed him to see the world differently.
When he went to college, he spent three years in electrical engineering only to drop out. Shortly after, he went on a boat trip to Nantucket with his father. There he went to a store of art with whimsical sculptures made from antique brass toilet bowl floats. The art captured his imagination and much like the lessons of his grandmother, made him begin to look at the world in a different way. That’s when he decided to become an artist.
He went back to college, this time to study sculpture. After graduating, Goldsmith tried to make a living with his art, but didn’t want to chase his potential customers who were less interested in original art than trendy, kitschy items. So he decided to pursue another career.
He started Visual Odyssey, which combined his entire college education. He created and sold educational medical equipment — an illustrated human body with lights highlighting different parts of the body systems. That original piece of equipment has transitioned into software that he now sells.
“The result of my decision to only do art for me was that for 20 years I did no art at all,” Goldsmith said.
But in 1996, Goldsmith realized something was missing from his life. He came back to art doing wood carving and bronze casting and then discovered glasswork.
“It’s mesmerizing,” he said of glasswork. “When you stare into that orange liquid that isn’t liquid, it’s a plasma — it’s not a solid; it’s not really a liquid. It’s just all this orange energy that you can shape and mold and color. … It’s magical; glass is a magical thing.”
Goldsmith creates his art pieces in a style called lamp work. He heats up glass rods of various colors with a flame and uses the molten glass to build things: clear glass marbles with colored glass swirling inside; shining, sinuous sculptures of athletes gracefully practicing their craft, paper weights with colorful flowers blooming inside.
He’s recently taken a class to learn how to create pictures inside a glass rod that can then be cut into dozens of pieces. He’s very excited about the work.
“With glass your hands are in a constant dance,” Goldsmith said, using his hands to illustrate.
His is just one type of art that uses glass as its medium. Margery Kellar, president of the Atlanta Glass Art Guild, said there are many art forms using glass including fusion, stained glass, mosaic and glass blowing to name a few that are represented in the guild. Probably the most popular in the guild is stained glass, which is her specialty, Kellar said.
“There’s a lot of glass happening throughout the state,” Kellar said. “There are people who are really passionate about it.”
The Spruill Center for the Arts has a steady flow of students wanting to learn stained glass, mosaics and glass fusion, she said. But it is an expensive hobby and time consuming, so the number of artists working in the mediums tend to come and go.
She herself started doing stained glass projects as a hobby.
“Once I filled all the windows in my house, I started selling it,” Kellar said. “People like it. There’s nothing nicer than a pretty stained glass window in the sun.”
After you learn glass art, you’ll never have to buy another gift, she said. In fact, many of the people in the guild do commissions and most art shows will have a few glass artists mixed in with the painters, photographers, sculptors and other artists.
Selling pieces helps feed the hobby, Kellar said. Working with glass is expensive and it can be difficult to get the glass. Selling the work can help recoup the cost and allow the artist to create more, she said.
Goldsmith said his home was becoming overrun with his beads and marbles, so he also started going to different fairs to sell his art. Meeting people and talking about the craft is part of the magic, he said. He enjoys meeting people who like his art.
Art is about bringing beauty into people’s lives, he said. It can be functional, but it doesn’t have to be.
“The things that people surround themselves with should bring them joy,” he said.
