Thursday, Oct. 7, will be national Bring Your Bible to School Day. In its fifth year, the holiday highlights students’ right to bring a Bible to school regardless of the school setting — public, private, charter, elementary, middle, high school or university level.
Last year 514,000 students participated in 50,000 schools in all 50 states. Sponsored by Focus on the Family, Bring Your Bible to School Day (BYBTS) is a nationwide, student-led movement to read and treasure Scripture as God’s Holy Word, to encourage others with the hope we have in Christ Jesus, and to celebrate our religious freedoms in the United States.
Most of my readers are old enough to remember a time when Bible reading and prayer was a regular part of school instruction. However, the Supreme Court consolidated two cases and in 1963 ruled 8-1 that devotional Bible reading or other government-sponsored religious activities in public schools are unconstitutional.
I imagine there was a good deal of regional variation on how strictly the ruling was enforced. Schools in the Bible Belt of the south probably held on longer than more liberal regions like New England, California and Florida. My schooling in Florida from seventh grade on did not include any form of prayer or Bible reading until I took Bible Literature as a senior in high school. I don’t remember much about the class or the teacher but I met a young Catholic girl who became a friend. We discussed the Bible as literature but not as sacred writings (as far as I can remember).
Focus on the Family provides resources for those wishing to participate in BYBTS Day. The website https://www.focusonthefamily.com has activities, games, acts of service, and personalized ways to get into God’s Word and learn what it means to you. You can download posters, conversation cards, sticker templates, tee shirt designs and flyers. Instagram and Facebook are included in the planning pages. For Churches page features a video as well as a link to the promotional page. A parent page lists student’s rights as well as a conversation guide.
Many local churches have active strong youth groups. I hope and pray that next Thursday many of them will bring their Bibles to school and take a stand. A visual witness can be strong in a lonely, dark world.
Mary Reid is a Haralson County resident who dreams of writing a memoir of her family’s time in Africa.
