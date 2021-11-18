In my high school yearbook, my aspiration for the future was listed as being “the greatest engineer and producer of Rock and Roll in history.” I had big plans to attend college and gain career skills that would enable me to reach this goal. Of course, that did not happen as planned, but my dream of recording original songs has taken place across the 30-plus years since I made that pledge.
Making friends with great musicians who have respectable careers in sound engineering has yielded some promising results toward my goal, nonetheless. As the Covid-19 Lockdown unfolded in March 2020, I began to keep an eye on which major cities were identified as hot spots for the virus’s outbreaks. My longtime friend, college buddy, and former bandmate, Rick Roppolo, lives in New Orleans, so I checked in with him to see if he was okay. We then began correspondence about him mixing some projects of which I was a part. He was open to such work and said he could even play bass guitar on some songs.
With the world’s population unable to live life as we had known it, I reminded Rick about the Blizzard of ‘92, a snowstorm that hit the southern United States and held “normal life” hostage for a week or so. During that week, he and our bandmate David Lane were stuck in the apartment they shared in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, with their musical instruments and a cassette four-track recorder they had borrowed from our friend, guitarist Steve McRuiz.
Since they were all enrolled in Middle Tennessee State University’s Recording Industry Management (RIM) program, they were regularly thinking of recorded performances from an artistic point of view. By the time the snow melted, they had completed a set of original songs they entitled, “Rick and Dave: The Album.”
The songs on “Rick and Dave: The Album” were all sung by Rick who also played bass and some guitar. Dave handled the lead guitar and some of album’s funniest lyrics. Their mutual wit shone through, with a variety of stylistic twists and turns. Rock and funk songs were featured as well as a barbershop-style a cappella tune. They gave out copies to friends, and I found it to be completely hilarious, interesting and inspiring.
It was during the recollection of this gem that I suggested to Rick that maybe our then-current circumstances could yield another original album. To my surprise, he was enthused about the concept, and within the next few days, he got in touch with Dave, who sent me some guitar ideas through the internet. Some of these tracks framed nearly-complete songs while others were just ideas that still needed arranging. I imported his song ideas into my home recording gear, put down some drum tracks, and sent them back to him.
At that point, Dave and Rick contacted their former bandmate and lead vocalist, Darren Darnell, about getting involved. Darren and Dave had been in a high school rock band together, and Darren and Rick were previously members of Junkbox, our friend Jim DeBlanc’s Murfreesboro, Tennessee rock band. Darren began working on the project, and he did some initial vocal takes over at Jim’s recording studio. We were on a roll. Dave thought up our name, Monsters of Middle Age, as we are all in our late 40s or early 50s.
Interestingly enough, Darren and I have only gotten acquainted through this project. Until working on these songs, we had never played music together. Even to this day, we have only texted each other with supportive messages about our new band’s songs. We have never physically been in the same room together. The last times I was in the same room with Dave or Rick was when they each got married.
The terrible circumstances of the pandemic brought our band together. Last week, we celebrated the official release of our 10-song debut, “Monsters of Middle Age.” It can be enjoyed on Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music.
A dream from my youth is no longer deferred!
Alex McGill is an educator and musician living in Haralson County.
