Brian “Chad” Lee, 46, of Bremen, passed away on Jan. 22, 2021, in a local healthcare facility.
Chad was born on October 5, 1974, in Villa Rica, Georgia, the son of David Walter Lee and the late Rita Gale Sanders Ward.
He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and formerly employed with HPI.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Burl E. Sanders and Era Pearl Sanders; paternal grandfather, Walter Lee.
Survivors include his father, David Walter Lee, (Ethel) of Temple; stepfather, Harlan Ward, of Bremen; paternal grandmother, Lorraine Horton, of Bremen; stepbrothers, Thomas Harlan Ward, of Bremen, and Daniel Allen & April Ward, of Mt. Zion; uncles, Barry & Rosaland Lee, of Humble, Texas, Brian & Angela Lee of Dallas, Georgia; aunts, Carla & Gary Bradley, of Mt. Zion, Donna & Eddie Long, of Bremen; stepaunt, Jan Ward, of Bremen.
The family receiveD friends on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, between 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at Hightower Funeral Home. Graveside service followed at 11 a.m. from Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Dr. Corky Addison and Rev. Duane McManus officiating. Jay Bryant, Tommy Ward, Gary Bradley, Eddie Long, Joseph Bradley and Michael Lee served as pallbearers. Interment followed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Kidney Foundation.
Share thoughts and memories at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
