Thursday morning, the last day of Bremen City Schools Festival of Trees, was a busy one as bidders swooped in to the Hamilton McPherson Fine Arts Center see if their’s was still the highest bid on the tree of their choice. Others were more intent on the holiday spirit, and came in for one last look at the cheerful holiday decor before the trees were claimed by the winning bidders.
The Festival of Trees, organized by the Student Council of Jones Elementary School and Bremen Academy, has been a staple of the holiday season in Haralson County since 2008. Burt Barrow, art teacher at Jones and the Academy, said before that, the Student Council donated a tree to the Festival of Trees hosted by Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. That festival ended in 2014 and the system just started doing their own, he said.
The event, which typically runs eight days through Dec. 15 this year, is still a fundraiser, but now it is for Bremen community members, Barrow said.
“We locate anyone who has a medical crisis,” Barrow said. “I have never turned down a name.”
Barrow and Bremen Academy teacher, Kasey Bridges, have been helping to organize the event, he said. The principals at all the schools are asked to nominate people and other community members have also turned in names. There are eight people in the community who were nominated this year including two teachers battling cancer, Barrow said.
The festival usually has between 60 and 80 trees on display; this year there were 75. There are always some trees filled with gift cards and a few dedicated to sports. This year sports-themed trees included a baseball tree and trees honoring the Bremen Blue Devils, Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs.
There are also imaginative trees including a Santa tree — a tree of ribbon and garland topped with Santa’s smiling face — a construction tree covered with tractors, topped with a hardhat and using a streetscape rug as a tree skirt, and a tree representing the Griswold Family Christmas from the movie “Christmas Vacation,” complete with a “scorched cat skin” and jelly of the month club membership underneath the tree.
There are meaningful trees including one festooned with beaded bracelets made to cheer up family and friends as the community battled COVID and an angel tree, a white tree topped with angel wings and covered with angels. There are also plenty of themed trees and traditionally-decorated trees to please holiday tree lovers of all tastes.
In all, the festival generally raises between $5,000 to $6,000 which is then split among the families in need, Barrow said.
“It’s a great way to put everyone in the spirit of giving and remembering what Christmas is all about,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.