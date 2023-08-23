The General Foundation of Women’s Clubs State Chapter (GFCW) has recognized one of their own for displaying exceptional dedication and achievement.
Kasey Bridges, of Bremen has been awarded the Outstanding Citizen Award for her leadership and accomplishments as a member of the Georgia Bremen Junior Woman’s Club.
“We are so proud of Kasey for receiving this wonderful recognition and truly appreciate the GFWC Award Committee for their support,” said Amanda Mann, President of the Bremen Junior Woman’s Club.
According to the press release, Bridges has been a member since 2006 and serves on several committees including the annual Bremen Towne Festival, the club’s largest fundraising event. She also served as committee chairman for the Bremen Junior Woman’s Club annual Daddy/Daughter Dance and Mother/Son Dance.
According to the release, Bridges is currently employed by the Bremen School System as a special education teacher, in addition to her volunteer activities. She specifically works closely with the local chapter of the Special Olympics as well as special needs children in the Bremen City School System. Each year Bridges also volunteers at the holiday dinner banquet hosted by the local Shop With A Cop program.
“I am deeply honored to receive the GFWC Outstanding Volunteer Award and look forward to supporting our community and the Bremen Junior Woman’s Club in their future endeavors,” said Bridges.
