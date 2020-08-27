• Thursday, Aug. 27, to be announced, Varsity Volleyball at Central High School
• 4:30/6:15 p.m., Junior Varsity/Varsity Softball vs. Haralson County High School
• Friday, Aug. 28, 7:30 p.m., Varsity Football practice under the lights — Parents only
• Saturday, Aug. 29, to be announced, Junior Varsity Volleyball at Rome High School
• To be announced, Varsity Volleyball at Darlington High School
• 8 a.m. SAT at Bremen High School
• 8 a.m. Cross Country @ Shell Rodan Invitational — Central Middle School
