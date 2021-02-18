The city of Bremen has allocated some special purpose local option sales tax proceeds for the city’s Recreation Department but wants help from the public before deciding exactly what needs to be done.
The city allocated more than $1 million of the proceeds of the SPLOST set to begin in April to evaluate, develop or redevelop recreational areas “such as the properties of ‘Rock Park,’ adjacent properties and the downtown business district.” Lose Design, a firm that specializes in recreation facilities, is helping to create a master plan for the city’s recreation resources, said Bremen Director of Parks and Recreation Matthew Cody.
To gather public input the firm has scheduled an open house at the Recreation Center gymnasium on Thursday, Feb. 25, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., he said.
There will be no presentation. People can walk in at any time during the open house, meet the representatives of the firm, ask any questions they have about the project and offer their opinions about the recreation department’s current programs and what they would like to see offered in the future, Cody said.
“It’s going to be very informal,” Cody said.
The information gathered will be added to other information, including the expected growth in the community, the properties the city owns that are earmarked for recreation and what other cities similar in size and demographics to Bremen offer in their recreation programs.
“What they’re basically building is a picture of what a rec department in Bremen should look like based on those needs and that information,” Cody said.
The firm has already done the land survey and the topographical mapping of the city properties designated for recreation. But this is still the very beginning of the process, “page one,” said Bremen Mayor Sharon Sewell.
“Because of the present as well as the projected increase in our population, we know we are going to have to expand our recreation facilities and programming,” Sewell said. “What we’re looking at is a long-term project. We’re looking at the next five to 10 years.”
No decisions have been made at this point, she added. The city is looking for guidance, on how best to use the facilities it already has and invest in new ones, Sewell said. For instance, she noted that the city has tennis courts next to its Rock Building in Rock Park that are in need of refurbishing.
“Now that the school has provided tennis courts for the community, what is the highest and best use of that piece of property,” Sewell said.
In addition, she said there has been a lot of interest in gymnastics in recent years. The city currently rents a property for gymnastics, she said. But, she wondered, is that a demand that will continue? Should the city add a gymnastics facility on its own property? Should there be more ball fields? The council members have also discussed a walking trail, she said.
“It’s the mindset of all of us I think, to provide passive family recreation that doesn’t cost them anything,” Sewell said. “Good safe places to go, for children to play, to picnic.”
But it must be something that the community needs and wants, she said.
Currently, the majority of people using the recreation department are children and the preferred activity is sports, Cody said. Although he added the pandemic has changed the numbers quite a bit.
This spring, there are 670 participants in the spring sports programs ages 3 to 14, the most the department has ever had. There were 100 children participating in gymnastics, also ages 3 to 14. In the sports programs, about 70% are city residents and 30% are from outside the city. The out-of-town children are drawn mostly by the schools, Cody said, which has a similar split in students.
In addition, the department has been serving and delivering meals to 67 senior households — 20 daily meals at the Senior Center and another 47 households are delivered 14 meals a week.
But the department isn’t hosting many of the classes, camps, and events that it usually does through its leisure and senior programming due to the challenges created by the pandemic, he said. In the past the department has offered knitting, sign language, and art programs to name a few, Cody said.
“The leisure programming can reach from infant to adults,” he said.
The city has room to expand its recreational facilities. It owns property behind the current gymnasium as well as property behind the fire department, Cody said. Some of its properties are ready for renovation and others aren’t being touched. So, now is a good time to look at creating a master plan to prepare for the future, he said. That plan will include phases, prioritizing projects so that the city can work on them over time, and estimates of the projects in each phase, Cody said.
He’s hoping that people of all ages, those who are already using the recreation resources and those who aren’t, will come to the open house to give their opinions. The more the better to get a more comprehensive picture of the community’s wants and needs.
“If there’s a senior adult that wants to come talk about what they love,” Cody said, “If little Joanne wants to see a knitting class — which we already have — or this and that, come see us.”
