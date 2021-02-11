Bremen City Schools will receive about $900,000 in federal funds from the CARES Act and school personnel will receive a $1,000 supplement from the state for their work during the emergency, school officials said.
Superintendent David Hicks told the Board of Education members at their work session on Friday that the $900,000 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act is meant to reimburse the school system for cuts related to the pandemic. The state had cut the school system’s allocation by $1.5 million because of expected shortfalls in revenue, Hicks said. This money will help shore up the system’s budget, he said.
“Of course we made the budget work,” Hicks said. “We’re basically using it to make our budget whole.”
The money can be used flexibly, and will probably be used for personnel both in the current and next year’s budgets, he said.
“We have increased costs on personnel every year,” Hicks said, adding an example: “We needed to add a couple of positions because of student enrollment changes. So obviously, that costs money and it’ll help us fund those positions.”
The system was only reimbursed for students living within the district rather than its actual enrollment numbers, Hicks told the board members. Bremen schools have a higher percentage of students enrolled from out of the school system, about a third of the total student body.
“They based it on home county demographics,” Hicks said. “It’s a little frustrating.”
School-level personnel won’t be left out of the pandemic funding. They will be receiving a $1,000 supplement from the state. That money will come from the governor’s discretionary fund, Hicks said. That should be coming in the next few weeks, he added.
At their meeting on Monday, board members:
• approved a tentative cost of $14 million for the renovation and expansion at Bremen High School. The board will pay the architect, Cunningham, Forehand, Matthews and Moore, 5% of the cost of the project or $425,000 plus another $275,000 to manage the construction once it starts. Bids for the project are due Feb. 25 at 1 p.m.
• approved a yearbook purchase agreement with Walsworth Publishing for Bremen Middle School and Bremen Academy.
• approved facility use requests including the use of Jones Elementary kindergarten gymnasium for a Daddy-Daughter Dance and Mother-Son Dance and the school’s second-third grade gymnasium for the Cub Scouts Pinewood Derby.
• approved a Spirit Wear fundraiser for the system’s golf program.
• accepted the retirement of Wanda Johnson a Bremen Academy teacher effective at the end of the school year.
• accepted the resignations of Clifford Ealey and Gracie Robinson, both of the after school program.
• approved a paternity leave request by Bremen Middle School teacher Sam Robison.
• approved hiring Eli Miles to teach at Bremen High School and Amy Bolton for the after school program.
• approved hiring Jan Strickland and Lori Lusk as long-term substitutes for Bremen Middle School.
• approved hiring Audrey McDonald as a substitute teacher.
• approved recommendations to retain Assistant Superintendent Christa Smith, Director of Special Programs Bill Garrett, part-time, Jones Elementary Principal Silas Brown, Bremen Academy and Middle School Principal Brian Evans and Bremen High School Principal Tim Huff.
