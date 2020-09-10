Bremen schools to offer free meals to students

Bremen City School students will be able to have free school meals through Dec. 31 after the U.S. Department of Agriculture extended the free summer meal programs for all Georgia schools.
“It’s a grant through the U.S.D.A. that’s allowing us the funding for it,” said Karen Davis, director of school nutrition for the city schools.
Typically, parents have to fill out applications to qualify for free or reduced-price meals for their children.
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue visited Bonaire Elementary School in Bonaire, Georgia, to announce the program.
“These sites will exist in schools just like this one and community settings where schools have not been able to reopen, so students are fed and ready to learn, even in these new and ever-changing learning environments,” Perdue said.
All students, virtual and on-campus will be eligible for the free meals, Davis said. The parents of virtual students need to call their children’s schools and tell them what meals their children would like, then drive in to pick up the food at a designated time before meal service starts, she said.
Bremen City Schools Superintendent David Hicks said all city schools transitioned over to the free meal program on Wednesday. He hoped it would increase participation in the school meal program.
When the schools were closed in March, the school system continued offering the meals free under an emergency feeding program. The program was reimbursed as the students picked up the meals.
“Because we weren’t in school so, kids didn’t go to the trouble of coming up here and getting a meal,” Hicks said.
The school system has a fairly small low-income population at the schools, about 20% of students are eligible for free or reduced-price meals. That meant fewer parents felt the need to make the extra trip to the schools for meals during the break, he said.
The low participation in the program over the closure, cost the Child Nutrition Program, which is usually self-supporting, and the program had to be subsidized by the system by more than $100,000.
Participation in the school lunch program is still down slightly this year, Hicks believes, because some parents are still concerned about the spread of coronavirus, he said. But, since the majority of students will be on campus, he hopes the program will be more successful this year, Hicks said.
Davis agreed. She said if more students start taking the meals now, even after the free program ends on Dec. 31, she believes many of the students will continue eating their school’s meals.
The system typically serves about 300 lunches at Jones Elementary School, 350 lunches at Bremen Academy/Middle School, and 270 lunches at Bremen High School, Davis said. In contrast, during the coronavirus closure, the system handed out about 90 breakfasts and lunches at the high school per day, Davis had said.
Davis said the free meals also will differ from the meals served during the COVID-closing.
“It will be our hot meals that we normally do in the school year,” she said, “not cold sandwiches and things like that.”
The change didn’t affect Haralson County Schools since those schools already offered free meals to all the students, said Pepper Moon, school nutrition director.
A little more than 70% of the Haralson County system’s students qualify for free or reduced-price meals, and the system became a Community Eligibility Program system four years ago, Moon said.
“CEP allows high poverty schools and districts to serve breakfast and lunch at no cost to all enrolled students without collecting household Free/Reduced meal applications,” she said by email.
Through that program all registered students, including those attending virtually, already get their meals free, she said.
Those Haralson County parents who wish to pick up meals for students attending virtually just need to contact their children’s schools. They will be able pick up the meals, four lunches and four breakfasts, at the schools on Wednesdays between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.
