Students in Bremen headed back to school last Wednesday, to one of the first school systems in the immediate area to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. They did so under the watchful eye of other school systems.
“I’ve talked to several superintendents,” said Superintendent David Hicks. “One in particular said, ‘Tell me what you did right; what you did wrong.’ ”
Despite the worries, at Bremen High School, the excitement of the first day was palpable, as students ate together in the cafeteria and met each other in class for the first time since mid-March. In Jamie Lipscomb’s guitar class, when asked if they would rather be in their classroom with the masks, social distancing and other pandemic-related mandates or study virtually, the students chorused, “Here!”
Bremen High School Principal Tim Huff agreed.
“I’m just so happy that we’re back at school,” Huff said. “March 13th. It’s been a long time since we’ve had all the students here.”
Less than a week later, Haralson County students headed back to class and administrators said the first day went extremely well.
“The beginning of the day today was probably one of the smoothest school beginnings that I’ve ever been a part of,” said Superintendent Jerry Bell. “We had a plan. Students knew where to go, what to do at all times and did it.”
School and system administrators have been working all summer to figure out the protocols and policies that would keep the students and the staff safe when school reopened. They have worked on it while watching health officials and politicians wrangle over the best course of action and the coronavirus has increasingly become a political football during this election year.
“We try to put them in the safest environment that we can,” Bell said.
The students are socially distanced in classrooms, hallways are either one-way or or marked down the center to encourage distancing. Hand sanitizer and masks are available to students and staff — the masks are mandatory in some schools and strongly recommended in others depending on the age of the students and the school system. The schools are constantly being cleaned and sanitized during the school day and deep cleaned each evening and on the weekends.
But that was not on the minds of the students in the Bremen High School cafeteria as they ate with friends, some for the first time in nearly five months. As usual the cafeteria was crowded with students talking and laughing as they enjoyed their meal — all without their masks.
“That’s the one place that the masks are obviously a challenge,” Huff said. “It’s really impossible.”
The school thought about having students eat in their classrooms, but some of those allow less spread between the students than the cafeteria, he said. The lunches are staggered into four times to help control the numbers of people in there at any time. In addition, the school is encouraging students to eat outside.
“Here’s the funny thing, we were planning on doing away with the outside lunch before this all happened. It requires more people to keep it clean to keep it supervised,” Huff said with a laugh. “Then COVID came along and it may become the most popular place to eat lunch.”
In addition, 185 students or about 8% of the Bremen City Schools student body, are taking advantage of virtual learning — many because of health challenges in their families. Even more Haralson County Schools students, about 12% districtwide, are taking advantage of virtual learning. That has made it a little easier for the remaining students to spread out, Hicks said. In addition, the Bremen schools have added more homerooms to allow for distancing students.
And some traditions have had to be rethought. For instance, every year for his past eight years at Bremen High School, Huff has held a “family meeting” in the gym to set the tone and introduce new staff members on the first morning of the school year.
“That wasn’t possible this year,” he said. “We had a virtual family meeting.”
This year’s meeting also went over the safety policies the school system had adopted at the high school, mandatory masks for staff and students, social distancing, temperature checks, sanitizing stations and changes in the traffic patterns for students.
It’s a lot to take in and it is ever changing as administrators and parents notice things that need tweaking. For instance, at Bremen High School administrators noticed that the hallways were crowded during second block as dual enrollment students were coming in and getting their temperatures checked. So other students were steered to an alternate exit during that class change, Huff said.
“Not just us, but administrators at the school are evaluating everyday, every class change, every period and they’re adjusting throughout the day,” Bell said. “They’re finding the problem areas and they’re adjusting immediately.”
But so far, everything has gone smoothly, Hicks said. The students and staff have adapted, even if they don’t particularly agree with all the precautions, he said.
“All of us, we want to stay here,” Huff said.
And everyone — students and staff — are doing what they need to, to make that happen for as long as possible, he added.
