Bremen City Schools marked Veterans Day with its fourth annual program honoring local veterans for their service. The Bremen High School band provided music for the event while high school students Lexi Atkins, Camryn McKoy and Hannah Seabolt sang the National Anthem and the Prekindergarten students performed a program honoring each of the military branches with a few patriotic songs.
The program took place in the Hamilton-McPherson Fine Arts Center with many local veterans in attendance, but the students watched it from their classrooms.
“We do this because it’s so vitally important that you learn the importance of honoring our military and our veterans,” Superintendent David Hicks told the students. “It’s something we can never take for granted. … We’ve got the best country in the world and that’s not a gift, that had to be earned, over and over and over again.”
The speaker for the event, Sgt. First Class Travis Law, stressed the sacrifice of military members and their families.
“Every veteran has a story, a time in their life where the gave the utmost of themselves to serve this country and what it stands for — greatness, freedom, duty, the ability to sit here and remember the service and sacrifice of so many veterans that have gone before, that are sitting here today and the four that signed up from Bremen High,” Law said. “I couldn’t be more grateful.”
Law has served 17 years in the 82nd Airborne Division, First Battalion/325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, H Company/121st Long Range Surveillance Company and the HHC 20th Special Forces Group. He served in Iraq, Africa and South America. He earned more than two dozen awards for his service including Meritorious Service Medals, Army Commendation Medals, Army Achievement Medals.
His family has a legacy of service from his grandfather to his uncles to his father, to himself and now his son, who all served or serve in the military, he said. It gave them all a great respect for the sacrifices that military members make, from separation from their families, to serving as witness of the very worst that humanity can do.
“The military’s made me,” Law said. “The military’s made my family.”
And the military has helped make our country the free and beautiful nation that it is, he said.
Tallapoosa resident Charles Cargile, a veteran of the U.S. Navy, and his wife, Sandra Cargile, attended the program to watch grandson, Braden Wiley, a trumpet player in the Bremen High School band. Cargile served during the Bay of Pigs in the 1960s. It was a scary time, he said.
“We didn’t know what was going to happen,” Cargile said. “We were on stand-by alert.”
Students who don’t have family who have served may not understand how the freedoms we enjoy in this country have been won. So, it’s important that they learn through programs like the one that the school system put on, he said.
“I spent four and a half years in the Navy, so I appreciate them doing something,” Cargile said.
