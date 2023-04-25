Bremen’s rezoning committee picked up an agenda item they tabled last month in Monday’s monthly meeting.
The topic at hand was the rezoning of the property owned by Mr. Troy Waxler and his wife, Mrs. Jessica Waxler. The couple needed to return to the April meeting after selecting their rezoning code.
“We just want to join in as a part of Bremen [so] our boys can be part of Bremen athletics,” Troy Waxler stated. “Our family spends our time here and our money here supporting our local businesses. We just want to be a part of that and have out residence be part of that as well.”
The Waxlers’ attempt to rezone brought an audience who opposed the rezoning. The group had three speak out that opposed are neighbors to the Waxlers and have concerns about their taxes.
“My property adjoins [theirs] and I oppose it going into the city,” said concerned neighbor Carolyn Duncan. “I sent my kids to Bremen schools. I paid [the] tuition. No it wasn’t cheap and I was a single mother but I did it.”
Mike Thompson, the Operations Manager for the city of Bremen, spoke against it as well with the reality of the property’s utilities.
“There’s no benefit for this property to come to city limits,” Thompson said. “No city water; no city sewer; no city roads; we have no trash service out there.”
The Waxlers stated that, while they won’t have the same benefits as other city residents, it does not bother them. The biggest question was aimed at trash and trash pickup. The Waxlers stated that they currently take their own trash and it isn’t an issue for them to continue to do so.
The council informed the group of opposing individuals that the Waxlers’ property taxes should not affect their own property taxes. To get a better idea of how this would affect the group, the Gateway spoke with the Haralson county tax assessor’s office who stated that the annexation will not affect the neighbors other than potentially raising the value of their properties.
The meeting continued with HD Storage LLC looking to rezone their properties from residential to commercial. Jon Daniels is one of the property owners who attended on behalf of his company.
“We’re just trying to get [our properties] into compliance,” Daniels said.
The rezoning would allow HD Storage to place fences on their properties to secure the storage units. The current zoning would not allow a six foot fence to surround the property. Daniels said the fences are already being installed while he begins the rezoning process.
“I spoke with Mr. [Perry] Hicks and he gave me the OK to go ahead and [have them installed] as we go through the zoning process,” Daniels said. “Currently we’re only allowed to have a three foot fence on the front side and the back sides [don’t matter].”
The council informed Daniels that he must have the fence leave clearance for any emergency vehicles in the even that they are needed on the property. The council advised Daniels to speak with Norfolk Southern to verify the allotted clearance for trains. The item was tabled for the next meeting.
