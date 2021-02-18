Bremen City Council members on Monday approved a 14% hike in water and sewer rates following a rate increase by the Haralson County Water Authority.
The Council members had been presented with a 15% increase at their January meeting but tabled it to see how it would affect the minimum monthly bills for residents. At Monday’s meeting, City Manager Perry Hicks presented a 14% rate increase that would change the minimum bill including water, sewer, and garbage from $34.66 to $37.50, an increase of $2.84.
The Haralson County Water Authority raised its water rates by 12% effective Jan. 1, and the city of Bremen purchases the majority of its water, about 400,000 gallons a day, from the Authority.
“We really don’t have a choice,” said Mayor Sharon Sewell of the increase.
The new rates will go into effect as soon after March 1 as is possible.
The last time the city raised water rates was in 2018.
In other business the council members:
• approved a resolution in support of purchasing a fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing and authorized the mayor or the city manager to sign documents related to the purchase and financing. The loan will be through PNC Equipment Finance at 1.89% interest. The truck will cost $562,133 and the finance agreement will be over five years. The purchase will be made with special purpose local option sales tax proceeds including $120,000 to be allocated from the Carroll County SPLOST, should it be approved by voters in March.
• heard from Phoebe Ericson a proposal that the city purchase new signs that would be consistent, durable, and attractive. There are currently 11 city signs but not all of them are necessary, Hicks said. Some of them are in need of replacement. She presented the council members with pictures of a blue sign that is about 4.5 feet high. But she didn’t have any prices or other specifications for the signs.
• heard that the area of Interstate 20 and U.S. 27 is continuing to draw the interest of retail and restaurant chains. A permit for Dunkin Donuts for a store on Business 27 next to Jersey Mike’s restaurant has been issued. In addition, plans for a Chick-fil-a next to the Jack’s Restaurant on U.S. 27 are moving forward, as are plans for a Tractor Supply store near the Urgent Care. Burger King has shown some interest in building a restaurant across from the Cracker Barrel on Price Creek Road and a RaceTrac is looking at property in the city limits across Interstate 20 at the Waco Exit.
• discussed terms for food trucks to set up in the parking lot of the old Hubbard building downtown. The council members agreed on a $10 charge and to limit food truck set up to Thursdays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.